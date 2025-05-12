Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Xavier Restrepo joined the team as an undrafted free agent last month and participated in the rookie minicamp held over the weekend. His girlfriend, Jordan Losey, marked the end of her chapter with the University of Miami.

A couple of days back, Losey shared a carousel of photo collages on Instagram with her friends, showing several moments from her time at the university, including night outs, game days, beach visits, vacation pictures and more. She captioned the post,

“Thank U for the mems and forever friends, miami!”

On May 11, Losey also posted a Mother’s Day Instagram Story of her mother holding a beer and flaunting a huge diamond ring. The story was simply captioned,

“Happy Mother’s Day!”

Xavier Restrepo’s girlfriend Jordan Losey gets emotional as she closes her time with Miami Hurricanes, Instagram

While Xavier Restrepo wasn’t selected during this year’s draft, the Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent shortly after. The wideout concluded his Miami career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and receiving TDs (21).

The 23-year-old’s draft stock slipped after a 4.87-second 40-yard dash at Miami’s pro day. At 5’10”, 198 pounds, size and speed concerns affected his projections, per ESPN. Despite this, he remains vocal about his confidence and belief in his game. His prior chemistry with Cam Ward could provide a foothold in what will be a competitive attempt to earn a roster spot in Tennessee.

Jordan Losey’s injury recovery; Xavier Restrepo competes for roster spot

Last November, Xavier Restrepo’s girlfriend, Jordan Losey, underwent leg surgery – her second in under two years. While details around the injury are unknown, she shared the news on Instagram. The post, however, offered no specifics but hinted at a challenging stretch in her recovery journey. She added the caption:

“2 surgeries under 2 years, never thought that would be the case but God has a plan!!”

On-the-field, Titans head coach Brian Callahan acknowledged Restrepo’s physical limitations but praised his production and instincts.

"Xavier's been a really productive college player," Callahan noted, via A to Z Sports. "He might not necessarily be the biggest or the fastest player that's probably ever come out of Miami, but he's been incredibly productive.

Per the coach, Restrepo is expected to open as a slot receiver with a chance to compete for a spot on the roster.

