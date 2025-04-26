Xavier Restrepo’s mom Ashley Padgett shared an uplifting message after her son went undrafted on Day 2. On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, she shared a screenshot of a Bible verse from Proverbs 16:9:

“A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.”

Xavier Restrepo's mom Ashley quotes scripture after Miami WR goes undrafted on Day 2, Instagram

Having started his high school career at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale before transferring to Deerfield Beach HS, Restrepo played college football at Miami. During high school, he had 48 TDs, 3,000 receiving yards, 2,500 rushing yards, and eight INTs.

Scouts see Xavier Restrepo as a slot receiver at the NFL level. But questions remain about his athleticism. In an April mock draft, he was projected to go in Round 4, No. 121 overall, while a more recent mock had him going No. 93 overall to New Orleans.

Even though Restrepo went undrafted, his college performance suggests he could still make an impact in the league.

Ashley Padgett praises Xavier Restrepo’s hard work and faith

In December 2023, Xavier Restrepo’s mom, Ashley Padgett, shared a post on Instagram from the University of Miami, when Restrepo graduated. She posted a group photo with her husband, Jaime Restrepo, two kids, and Xavier. There was also a selfie of her with her son, along with other snaps. Padgett captioned,

“When the foundation is SOLID.”

In November 2024, Padgett posted another emotional tribute from Hard Rock Stadium, highlighting her son’s progress. The post included a family photo, along with other snapshots from the event.

In her caption, she reflected on Restrepo’s long path to success, recalling the challenges he faced, while expressing pride in his work ethic and faith.

Padgett’s message emphasized the strength it took for Restrepo to overcome setbacks, with a hopeful tone for his future.

