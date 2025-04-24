The 2025 NFL Draft will be underway in a few hours, and fan excitement has been palpable, particularly among Xavier Restrepo supporters. Restrepo's mother, Ashley, has dedicated herself to providing complete support to the wide receiver.

Ad

On Wednesday, Ashley Padgett attached a throwback picture of the wide receiver from his high school days, with an emotional caption that read:

"The dreams you have been dreaming are turning into reality right in front of you! May God bless you son! I know what it takes so I'm betting on me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Xavier Restrepo's mother Ashley pens emotional message to him ahead of 2025 NFL draft (Image Credit: Ashley/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many critics have found Restrepo one of the most underrated wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft. Quarterbacks like Emory Williams and Cam Ward have vouched for his impressive skills. In fact, Restrepo proved the critics wrong when he attracted national attention in his last two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.

Ad

Trending

The wide receiver totaled 132 receptions for around 2,219 yards in 25 games. In fact, Miami also allowed him to stretch the field to showcase his abilities in the final season. The wide receiver grabbed the opportunity and improved his yards per catch to 16.3 from 12.8.

NFL legend Steve Smith explained reason for his favoritism towards Xavier Restrepo

Steve Smith was among the many attendees at Miami's Pro Day who witnessed Xavier Restrepo's 40-yard sprint. The former NFL standout couldn't ignore Restrepo's versatility in terms of playing different positions. During an episode of "89" podcast, Smith said:

Ad

"His willingness to play multiple positions to what they say the more you can do that in itself can get him on a roster. Your lack of speed will shut some doors, but it also gives you an opportunity to go to some other teams that may look at you differently, and they see the value of's not a starter, he's a contributor and contributors must play special teams."

Ad

Multiple teams have shown great interest in Xavier Restrepo, especially the New England Patriots. Moreover, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs have also come out as contending teams for the wide receiver.

Which team do you think would end up signing the rookie?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles