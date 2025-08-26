Xavier Restrepo sends 3-word message as Titans cut rookie WR despite strong chemistry with Cam Ward

Xavier Restrepo posted three words to sum up his mindset after learning he did not make the Tennessee Titans’ initial 53-man roster.

Ad

“God NEVER fails,” the rookie wide receiver wrote on X Monday evening.

Xavier Restrepo @XavierRestrepo1 God NEVER fails.✝️❤️

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Restrepo’s story carries intrigue because of his relationship with quarterback Cam Ward. The two thrived together at Miami in 2024, forming one of the best QB-WR duos in college football.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ward often extended plays with his improvisational style and Restrepo consistently found soft spots in coverage to bail him out. Their chemistry helped fuel the Hurricanes’ rise into the nation’s highest-scoring offense.

That bond followed them to Tennessee. Ward, drafted first overall in April, lobbied for Restrepo. The Titans brought Restrepo in as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

"Whether he throws a pick or five touchdowns, we're going to be in here at 5 a.m. watching film," Restrepo said, according to Yahoo Sports"

"Every single day. We don't leave practice. We always end practice on a drill. That's a must every single day."

Xavier Restrepo faces the reality of roster math

NFL: Tennessee Titans Training Camp - Source: Imagn

During training camp, Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward's connection became a talking point among teammates and fans.

Ad

"X is kind of like Cam's shadow," Titans coach Brian Callahan said, according to Yahoo Sports. "

"They're always kind of doing stuff together. X is trying everything he can and every possible way to put himself in a position to play well and a chance to make our roster ... Cam is trying to help him do that."

Ad

Without the benefit of draft status or a special teams role to fall back on, roster hopefuls like Xavier Restrepo often face long odds

Teams typically carry six or seven wideouts, with many back-end roster spots decided by special-teams value. Restrepo, known primarily as a slot option, faced competition from veterans and other rookies who filled multiple roles.

Tennessee’s depth at receiver and Restrepo’s limited exposure on special teams narrowed his chances. By the final week of preseason, the coaching staff prioritized other players who could contribute in several phases.

Being waived does not necessarily end Restrepo’s NFL pursuit. If he clears waivers, the Titans could add him to their 16-player practice squad or another team may take interest in his track record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.