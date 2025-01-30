Xavier Worthy's mom Nicky Nicole sends prayers after 'scary' plane crash in Washington DC

Xavier Worthy's mother Nicky Nicole reacted to the devastating Washington DC plane crash. This came days after witnessing her son's triumphant AFC Championship performance with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The mother of the rookie wide receiver shared her heartfelt message on X. This follows reports of a mid-air collision between American Airlines flight 5342 and a US Army helicopter. The officials confirmed the accident claimed 67 lives near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"This is so scary & sad. Life is so precious! Sending my prayers to all the families involved," Nicole posted on Thursday.

The crash involved 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight, plus three soldiers aboard the Army's Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly reported no survivors were expected.

The tragic news came amid a celebratory week for Nicole. Her son had just led the Chiefs with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in their 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Xavier Worthy's mother's message after his AFC Championship performance

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Nicky Nicole's presence at the AFC Championship game marked a special moment between mother and son.

“What a day. I’m so grateful” Nicky wrote with a picture of her and Worthy in the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Xavier Worthy's development.

"I was actually talking to his mom about that after the game," Reid told The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "The kid, every week, has just gotten better, and better, and better."

The 21-year-old rookie backed up his coach's assessment with an explosive playoff showing. His AFC title game performance added to an impressive regular season tally of 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

Worthy also demonstrated his versatility by adding 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries during the season. His contributions helped push Kansas City toward their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years.

Nicole's son now prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

