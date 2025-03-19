Xavier Worthy sends 3-word message to Andy Reid as legendary Chiefs HC turns 67

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy took the time to send a special message to his head coach, Andy Reid, on Wednesday. The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach turned 67 and Worthy celebrated the occasion with a post on his Instagram Story.

The post included a photo of the wide receiver and Reid shaking hands with the caption added.

"Happy birthday coach," Worthy wrote on Instagram

Xavier Worthy sent a birthday message to head coach Andy Reid. (Credits: IG/Xavier Worthy)

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he posted the top 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. Worthy played his collegiate career for the University of Texas Longhorns.

Andy Reid shows no signs of retiring anytime soon. Reid (67) is now the second-oldest coach in the National Football League after Pete Carroll (73), who the Las Vegas Raiders just hired.

Andy Reid sees more potential in Xavier Worthy heading into 2025 NFL season

Xavier Worthy was likely more involved in the Kansas City Chiefs's offensive plan in 2024 than anyone had expected. Injuries decimated the team's offense and Worthy showed the potential to be a great wide receiver in the National Football League.

At the NFL Combine earlier this month, Andy Reid told reporters they learned much about Worthy as a receiver in his rookie season. Reid continued by saying there's so much more the 21-year-old can do.

"We learned Xavier is more than a deep threat. He also has the ability to do that and we probably could have tapped into that even more," Andy Reid told reporters at the NFL Combine. "I'm not sure we've tapped that out. I think there's more, and that's exciting."

Worthy finished his rookie season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns and was second on the team for receiving yards after Travis Kelce (823 yards).

Xavier Worthy has had a turbulent few weeks of the NFL offseason. His ex-fiancee, Tia Jones, accused him of domestic violence after an incident in Texas. He was cleared of the charges hours later, but she still filed a temporary protective order against Worthy, preventing the two parties from being close.

