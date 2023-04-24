The XFL season has finally concluded, but a good number of fans have a gripe about the result of a game.

In one of Sunday's games, the St. Louis Battlehawks beat the Orlando Guardians 53-28 behind six touchdown passes from former Bengal AJ McCarron, but it was not enough.

After learning of the Battlehawks' win, the Seattle Sea Dragons needed a big win against the Vehas Vipers to qualify. They did that, taking a 28-9 win to get in via tiebreaker just a week after the death of defensive end Chris Smith at just 31 (no cause of death has been revealed as of this writing).

Quarterback Ben DiNucci was the star for the Sea Dragons, throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Despite the Sea Dragons' emotional win, fans chose to focus on the Battlehawks' defeat. Given the team's attendance figures and performances during the regular season, they were not too happy about it.

One fan said:

"Embarassing for the league tbh"

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Alex Sepe @ajsepe17 @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 I love this team but I have no regrets saying what I'm about to say. I hope this league folds. The way they set up this playoff format where a sub 500 team gets in but a 7-3 team doesn't even get a chance to play for a championship...they don't deserve to stick around. @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 I love this team but I have no regrets saying what I'm about to say. I hope this league folds. The way they set up this playoff format where a sub 500 team gets in but a 7-3 team doesn't even get a chance to play for a championship...they don't deserve to stick around.

The Hawk-Summer Of The Cubs @ComedyHawk @XFLBattlehawks

The money isn’t in Texas as much as it’s in Seattle, DC, and especially STL. Isn’t this standard operating procedure in sports anyway? @XFL2023 The Rock could easily announce a “midnight change” to the playoffs structure and everyone would be happy.The money isn’t in Texas as much as it’s in Seattle, DC, and especially STL. Isn’t this standard operating procedure in sports anyway? @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 The Rock could easily announce a “midnight change” to the playoffs structure and everyone would be happy. The money isn’t in Texas as much as it’s in Seattle, DC, and especially STL. Isn’t this standard operating procedure in sports anyway?

DONNY @DonnyHageman1 The fact that a 4-6 team is gonna make the playoffs over a 7-3 team is a bad look. @XFL2023 we gotta change that. The fact that a 4-6 team is gonna make the playoffs over a 7-3 team is a bad look. @XFL2023 we gotta change that.

. @UN0FIELDS @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 how did you not make the playoffs at 7-3 that’s crazy @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 how did you not make the playoffs at 7-3 that’s crazy

Yuji @Yuji487659041 @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 It’s a shame y’all can’t be in a playoff the renegades don’t deserve to go. It should be battle hawks sea dragons, DC, and roughnecks! But unfortunately, that’s not the way the division set up @XFLBattlehawks @XFL2023 It’s a shame y’all can’t be in a playoff the renegades don’t deserve to go. It should be battle hawks sea dragons, DC, and roughnecks! But unfortunately, that’s not the way the division set up

r/XFL on Reddit @redditXFL Unreal that McCarron just put up an all-time Spring football performance to be knocked out of the playoffs when a 4-6 team is locked in. Lame. Unreal that McCarron just put up an all-time Spring football performance to be knocked out of the playoffs when a 4-6 team is locked in. Lame.

XFL team standings after Week 10

After ten weeks, the North Division's DC Defenders are indisputably the best team in the XFL, dominating their division with a 9-1 record.

The Sea Dragons and the Battlehawks ended up tied at 7-3, but the former will take the other North playoff spot via overall league ranking (4th points for and 1st points against vs. 2nd points for and 5th points against), with the Vipers taking up the rear at 2-8.

Over in the South Division, the Houston Roughnecks were the only team to post a winning record at 7-3. Joining them in the playoffs are the 4-6 Arlington Renegades, with the San Antonio Brahmas just missing out at 3-7 and the Orlando Guardians never coming close at 1-9.

When does XFL playoffs begin? Where to watch?

The XFL playoffs are scheduled to be held next week. Just like in the NFL, the division winners host the semifinal games. That means the Defenders will host the Sea Dragons, while the Renegades will visit the Roughnecks.

The South Division title will play first, at 7 pm ET on Apr. 29. The game will air on ESPN2 The next day, Apr. 30, will be the North Division title game, to air on ESPN from 3 pm ET.

