"Y’all deserved that L", "Pure garbage" - NFL fans brutally roast Browns after they blow 13-point lead in less than two minutes

Leave it up to the Cleveland Browns to be the one underdog organization that nobody except Cleveland wants to root for. There are an array of reasons for that, up to and not limited to supporting an alleged sexual assault and public displays of classlessness. The most recent embarrassment featured a not family-friendly display of support for Deshaun Watson. Viewers are cautioned:

That's why Sunday night's 31-30 loss in historic fashion was such a guilty pleasure for many fans around the league.

At least it's good to see that there are some classy Browns fans out there like the following who expressed their disdain at such a classless display-

PoorOpinionSports @POS__TheGoats @ColbyEnebrad @Browns God this is embarrassing as a browns fan, why tf would people do this. And have Joe Thomas stuff on there which he would never do. I hate my life @ColbyEnebrad @Browns God this is embarrassing as a browns fan, why tf would people do this. And have Joe Thomas stuff on there which he would never do. I hate my life

The Browns, who led 30-18 with less than 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter still managed to find a way to lose.

The Jets pulled out this thriller in the final moments of the 4th quarter, down by 6 with 24-seconds left. Joe Flacco threw a dart on 3rd and 10 to rookie Garret Wilson to stun Browns fans:

The Cleveland Browns, who seemed primed for a 2-0 start, got their souls crushed at the hands of the Jets, who evened up their record at 1-1.

Following such a heartbreaking loss, NFL fans pulled no punches in their relentless attack on Cleveland's monumental collapse-

binzer @anicestew @Browns Garbage organization. Garbage coaching. Garbage play by your secondary. Woods is garbage. Delpit is finger pointing garbage. Stefanski ain’t it. This team has no heart. Bunch of individuals- get Delpit off the team. He never takes responsibility. @Browns Garbage organization. Garbage coaching. Garbage play by your secondary. Woods is garbage. Delpit is finger pointing garbage. Stefanski ain’t it. This team has no heart. Bunch of individuals- get Delpit off the team. He never takes responsibility.

ThinkFor1 @For1Think @Browns That Loss is squarely on the Entire organization. Players, coaches and organization with a losers & wait til next year” mentality . No way any Browns fans should support the team when losing/ losers permeates the entire franchise. @Browns That Loss is squarely on the Entire organization. Players, coaches and organization with a losers & wait til next year” mentality . No way any Browns fans should support the team when losing/ losers permeates the entire franchise.

There seems to be a common perception among many fans around the league regarding the organization as a whole.

One fan felt the need to exhibit his utter shock in the form of a visual exclamation:

It's not just a matter of losing to the New York Jets, who finished last season at 3-14, that is leaving the NFL world in awe. It's the manner in which they lost.

According to stat metrics, the Browns had a win probability of over 99% at the time the collapse happened:

Jordan Strack @JordanStrack The Browns had a 99.9% win probability with 1:55 to go.



This is one of the worst losses in NFL history when you add it all up.



This is absolutely unreal. The Browns had a 99.9% win probability with 1:55 to go. This is one of the worst losses in NFL history when you add it all up. This is absolutely unreal. https://t.co/yT4aUnqzyZ

"The Browns had a99.9% win probability with 1:55 to go"-Jordan Strack

It truly is a historic collapse for a Cleveland Browns team that seems to continually find new ways to lose each season. Even the few seasons in which they have been favored have ended in monumental collapses likened to the meltdown that took place Sunday night.

How do the Browns move forward after 4th quarter meltdown

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns

It was a deflating loss for the Cleveland Browns to recover from. They'll need to put this one in the rear-view mirror fast with a shortened break between their next game on Thursday night. To pour salt on the wound, it won't get any easier against a sneaky good Pittsburgh Steelers team that seems better than initially thought.

With this humiliating loss in the rear-view mirror, they'll look for a much better finish in four days.

