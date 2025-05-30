"Y'all sound like some idiots": Ex-NFL CB sounds off after Christian McCaffrey's viral OTAs video sparks health concern

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs over the past decade. He is a true complete running back from both a rushing and a receiving perspective. Known for his elite agility and speed, dynamic cuts, high football IQ and vision with the football, McCaffrey is also a top receiver with amazing hands and phenomenal route running abilities.

Since entering the league, McCaffrey has 6,387 rushing yards, 52 rushing touchdowns, 524 receptions, 4,466 receiving yards, and 29 receiving touchdowns.

However, the 2024 season was a disastrous one for McCaffrey, as he struggled with a combination of injuries that resulted in him missing almost the entire campaign. He missed the first eight games of the season with achilles tendonitis, then, after only four games played, he sprained his PCL against the Buffalo Bills in a snow game, something that resulted in him missing the remainder of the campaign.

As a result, fans and analysts have been monitoring the McCaffrey situation this offseason and trying to see whether he will return to his best in 2025.

Latest Christian McCaffrey injury news

NFL analyst and injury recognition X profile 'Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT' posted a video of McCaffrey on May 29 on X from San Francisco 49ers practice, one where the star running back was making a cut with the football. However, Mueller made clear that the video was not promising for McCaffrey having a great 2025 season.

"Many are talking about the concerns of how Christian McCaffrey looked today in videos. You can clearly tell he’s lost some burst, and shows the lateral agility of Cam Skattebo. I don’t know how he’ll make it through this season." the post said.

However, former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie fired back at the comments by Mueller, and made clear that this video did not reflect anything going forward as it was only the offseason.

"Yall sound like some idiots. It’s the offseason. What will he look like in camp and thr 1st week. Coming off injury you have to work yourself back in. Anything for clicks bait." Cromartie said.

Will Christian McCaffrey bounce back in 2025?

McCaffrey has had his fair share of injuries over his NFL career and has bounced back and performed well afterwards every time. While the injuries he suffered last year have the ability to linger and remain a concern going forward, it is premature to label McCaffrey's season in jeopardy or a poor one at this time.

According to Bet365, McCaffrey has the second best odds (+300) to win this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, only behind Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson (+200)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds - Bet365

