"Yeah, you get to hit now": Kenny Clark makes his feelings known on taking down Jordan Love ahead of Cowboys vs Packers

When the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers for their Week 4 clash on Sunday, Pro Bowler defensive tackle Kenny Clark will be facing his team for the first time since his move to Dallas ahead of the season.

The three-time Pro Bowl was picked by the Packers in the 2016 NFL draft and became an integral part of the team after 2018. However, before the start of the season, the Packers traded him to Dallas for Micah Parsons in a shocking move.

While Clark is fond of his nine seasons with Green Bay, he is eager to take the field against his former quarterback, Jordan Love, on Sunday.

"Yeah, you get to hit now," Clark said on facing Love. "I'm excited, bro. I'm excited. It's been a long time coming and it's definitely something I've been thinking about since I got traded here. I'm excited to go."

Micah Parsons' Cowboys stint was uncertain at the start of the season and while his move to the Packers surprised a few, he was expected to part ways with Dallas. However, Clark's inclusion in the trade package shocked even the player the veteran defensive tackle.

"That's probably the most shocked I've ever been in my life," Clark said. "Of course I heard the rumors that the Packers were going to trade for Micah and all that stuff, but I never thought it was gonna be me that was gonna be traded. It is what it is."

Cowboys' Kenny Clark treating Packers reunion as "another game" after shocking trade

While Kenny Clark admitted he was shocked by the trade before the start of the season in the last week of August, he is not holding a grudge against his former team and is taking it as "another game."

"When you've been somewhere for nine years, it's hard to not have those emotions, but it's another game," Clark said. "It's another game at the end of the day. I'm definitely going to be amped up. I'm gonna be ready to go, and prepare to do everything I gotta do in order to help my team win, but, at the end of the day, yeah, we're trying to get 1-0 this week."

With two NFL starts facing off against their former teams for the first time in their careers, Sunday's clash is expected to be on the watchlist of many football fans.

