"Year 29 of NO title will do this" - NFL fans troll Cowboys over empty stadium at training camp in Oxnard, California

On July 22, the Dallas Cowboys held their first training camp practice of the 2025 season. However, social media quickly began discussing how not many people were in attendance for the Cowboys first practice in Oxnard, California.NFL analyst Jon Machota of 'The Athletic' posted a video on the social media platform X highlighting how practice was underway, yet the stands were basically empty.&quot;Stands are pretty empty for the Dallas Cowboys’ first training camp practice.&quot; Machota wrote, alongside the video of the empty stands.In response, some NFL fans joked that this poor attendance was due to the iconic franchise not winning any major trophies for almost 30 years.&quot;Year 29 of NO title will do this. lol.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Its the same ol song and dance in not suprised the stands are empty.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Good, Jerry doesn’t deserve to see the stands filled.&quot; one fan wrote about owner Jerry Jones.Meanwhile, some NFL fans highlighted how there were other reasons why the stands were empty.&quot;People aren’t trying to travel all the way to Oxnard to watch the team practice 🤦🏾‍♂️.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Maybe if they practiced in Texas, where the team actually plays at?.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I’m coming next week on Hero’s appreciation Day.&quot; one fan wrote.Is the training camp video a cause for concern for the Dallas Cowboys?Although the opening day of training camp may have had much less fan presence than expected, the situation is likely not any cause for concern for the Cowboys organization. 'America's Team' are the most valuable NFL franchise in the league and the club had the highest average attendance in the entire league last year (92,972 average fans per home game).On the football field, there is some legitimate excitement building after a disappointing and injury filled 2024 season. QB Dak Prescott looks healthy and back to his best, the club has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, the offense has a new star wide receiver in George Pickens, and the team has a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus.As a result, there does not appear to be too much cause for concern at the current moment, even after the low fan attendance numbers at training camp.