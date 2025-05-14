Year after ditching Bills for Dolphins, Jordan Poyer makes feelings known on "fantasy ending" in Buffalo

Former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer indicated his plans for a potential return to Buffalo after what he termed as an "extremely tough year" performing for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Poyer, a 12-year NFL veteran, spent seven years with the Buffalo Bills before signing with their AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins, last year. During his time in Buffalo (2017-2023), Poyer appeared in 107 games and intercepted 22 passes, becoming one of the Bills' defense stalwarts along with fellow safety Micah Hyde.

The veteran safety opened up on an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday.

"It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn't work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I'm thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like. It'd be dope, it'd be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows?" Poyer told in the interview.

After being cut by Buffalo as part of the team's roster overhaul ahead of the 2024 season, Jordan Poyer played in 16 games for Miami. His play, however, was much worse than during his Bills' heyday. He did not have an interception all year and earned one of the lowest grades among NFL safeties by Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Poyer opens up about his performance issues

San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Jordan Poyer was not shy when he evaluated his year with the Dolphins.

"Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels," Jordan Poyer explained during the show. "Our team wasn't very good. I didn't play as well as I wanted to play."

His Miami stint featured an agonizing Week 9 experience against his old team when Poyer was called for a roughness penalty that prolonged Buffalo's winning drive. That defeat fell to 2-6 on the way to a missed playoff appearance—a far cry from Poyer's Buffalo days, during which he played in five consecutive postseasons.

Jordan Poyer also pointed out the challenging market for NFL safeties at the end of their careers:

"There was a time where it seemed like the safety market was booming a few years ago," he said. "The safety market has always been kinda that 'do we give them the money or do we not?' It's almost like the running back money."

A return to Buffalo is still possible, but the timing is unknown. The Bills have Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp as their starting safeties, but may look to Jordan Poyer for depth and leadership later in the season. This would follow the footsteps of Poyer's longtime teammate Micah Hyde, who signed with Buffalo late last season as playoff depth after announcing 2024 as his final NFL season.

