"You ain’t coming back from that": Bomani Jones predicts doom for Mark Sanchez after stabbing incident in Indianapolis with 69 y/o truck driver

Bomani Jones predicted that Mark Sanchez is going to find himself in a lot of trouble after his recent stabbing incident. On his show, he highlighted the violent altercation between the former NFL quarterback and the 69-year-old truck driver.Jones also talked about how it is now going to be difficult for Sanchez to make a comeback following the details surrounding the incident involving him and the driver.&quot;Mark Sanchez had been stabbed and arrested, which is a really unfortunate combination of things to be,&quot; Jones said. &quot;It's a delivery driver. He is 69 years old and he picks up used cooking oil from places. So he had gone to pick up the used cooking oil in Marriott in Indianapolis, and Mark Sanchez ran up for him for reasons that we don't know.&quot;&quot;And the way that that man talked about Mark Sanchez coming out at him, it sounded like the police report from an officer involved shooting. ... So at some point, he sprays (the ex-Jets quarterback) in the eyes with pepper spray. And then Sanchez wiped it off and kept charging at buddy. He gets buddy on the ground, starting roughing him up.&quot;&quot; And then my man says he had to stab Sanchez while he was on the ground, and then he had to stab him again... If what you've done has made people wonder if you were smoking dust, you ain't coming back from that brother.&quot;The incident took place after midnight on Saturday. The driver claimed that he had to stab Sanchez in an act of self-defense because of his aggressive behavior. Reports also state that the former Jets quarterback was intoxicated during this incident.On Monday, a Level 5 felony charge of battery involving serious bodily harm was filed against the former quarterback. If found guilty, he could face one to six years in prison with a potential $10,000 fine.Jason Whitlock responds to criticism for praying for Mark Sanchez's recoveryAfter the stabbing incident came to light, Jason Whitlock shared a post on social media. He prayed for the ex-quarterback's recovery in a tweet on X.&quot;Dear Heavenly Father, we are asking you to deliver healing to Mark Sanchez. We asks this in Jesus name,&quot; Whitlock wrote.Despite the good intentions, Jason Whitlock got criticized for his post praying for the ex-Jets quarterback. He responded to these criticisms with another tweet that read:&quot;You busted me. I apologize for praying for Mark Sanchez to heal from his injuries. My behavior is everything wrong with America. Thank you for the rebuke. I'll do better.&quot;Sanchez spent 10 seasons playing in the NFL. He recorded a total of 15,357 yards and 86 TDs passing before announcing his retirement in 2019.