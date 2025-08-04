"You BEAT UR OWN MOM": Nicki Minaj accuses Dez Bryant of alleged domestic violence in viral social media feud

The ongoing X feud between former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and popular rapper Nicki Minaj has been getting more and more intriguing with every tweet. Minaj has accused Bryant of domestic violence in her latest tweet on the former NFL star.It all started when Dez Bryant called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a tweet on NFL negotiations, making it clear to the latter that it was not smart to mention his name. Minaj fired back at the former NFL star out of nowhere, saying, &quot;How about we play a game?&quot;She mentioned that she has been holding on to a lot of dirt on Roc Nation, even alleging that the CEO of the company is racist. Meanwhile, Bryant had extended an olive branch to Minaj, but the latter seemed in no mood to stand down.The &quot;Barbie World&quot; singer brought out Bryant's past troubles amidst all this. She took a shot at the former Cowboys WR, mentioning his past arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother. Minaj also called out Jay Z and Desiree Perez for weaponizing racism for monetary gain. Minaj tweeted:&quot;Go beat your mom &amp; then ask Desiree Perez &amp; JAYZ why they’ve ALLEGEDLY been the vile c*nts they’ve been to so many black ppl while lining their own pockets &amp; weaponizing racism in order to keep black ppl blinded from their truth.&quot;Towards the end of her tweet, Nicki did add a disclaimer stating that the information added in her post is all alleged and used for entertainment purposes only:&quot;On second thought, don’t beat your mom. Im sure she loved you once. [this tweet is all alleged &amp; for entertainment purposes only]&quot;In response, Bryant defended his name by saying that he didn't go to jail for domestic abuse and was only defending himself. He also took a shot at Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty's past history with sex offender charges.&quot;I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama,&quot; Bryant tweeted. &quot;I was defending myself. ... I removed her nails from my skin. ... I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender.&quot;Replying to his last tweet, Minaj offered Bryant $10 million to fight Petty:&quot;I’m so happy you brought this up. I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come &amp; fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM.&quot;Why did Dez Bryant call out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?As mentioned above, this entire feud snowballed from a recent statement made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The 82-year-old named Jay Z, Dez Bryant and Roc Nation as examples to demonstrate why agents shouldn't be present while negotiating a new deal with a player. This involved his contract negotiations with DE Micah Parsons.The franchise has not been able to crack a deal with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta and wants to negotiate new terms with the player directly. However, these actions have led to the DE requesting a trade. Due to all this, Jones told the media that he dislikes talking to agents and prefers dealing directly with the athletes.However, while talking about the matter, Jones used Dez Bryant and Jay Z's names as examples. Bryant did not like being named by Jones, and he displayed his displeasure on social media.