"You can score 35 and Joe Burrow gone score 50" - Ex-Ravens DE urges Browns to draft Abdul Carter over Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns have the No.2 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Initially, they were projected to go with a quarterback after the disaster surrounding Deshaun Watson. However, they secured a short-term solution by acquiring Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco through free agency.

There is now a chance the Browns can fortify their roster by going the non-quarterback route. Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter have been linked with the team over the past few weeks. However, ex-Ravens star turned analyst Marcus Spears believes that Cleveland should not pass up on the Penn State DE.

On Wednesday's episode of "NFL on ESPN," Spears urged the Browns to acquire Abdul Carter with the No.2 pick. He praised Travis Hunter as a 'generational talent' while talking about his athleticism and versatility.

However, he argued that the Browns would benefit from acquiring Abdul Carter and pairing him with 6x Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

"I would put Abdul Carter across the line of scrimmage with Myles Garrett," Spears said. "But listen to why tho....I think it's perfect for him....we've talked about his prowess against the run game. You don't necesarily have that issue in Cleveland cause he can play a little bit freeer."

The former NFL star also highlighted how the Browns will face teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Thus, acquiring a defensive end like Carter could help the team fight back against pass-rushing plays.

"But bro I got to play Lamar (Jackson) and Joe (Burrow) twice a year. So I get it that we want to get a wide receiver and all of that. But you could score 35 and Joe gone score 50."

Last season, Carter helped Penn State to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs. He recorded 48 tackles and eight 12.0 sacks for the team. Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American.

NFL insider believes Abdul Carter is the ideal choice for the Cleveland Browns at No.2

Apart from Marcus Spears, insider Adam Rank also approves of the idea of Cleveland acquiring the Penn State DE with the second overall pick.

On Saturday's episode of "Insiders with Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista," he talked about how Cleveland addressed its quarterback problems by adding Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and the next step would be strengthening their defense.

"You got Joe Flacco. You got Kenny Pickett, and are solid at quarterback. Why not fortify that defensive line?" Rank said. "Myles Garrett, Abdul Carter, give you a huge advantage, and you go out there and you win with defense."

Getting Flacco and Pickett does not mean the Browns are done at the quarterback position. However, with them already on the team, it would make sense to get a player who could strengthen other aspects of the roster.

If they do go the non-quarterback route, then the question that remains is, will it be Hunter or Carter?

