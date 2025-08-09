“You can’t keep doing same things”: Patrick Mahomes breaks silence about father Pat’s 2024 DWI arrest 18 months after ex-MLB star’s 3rd degree felony

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is opening up about the issues surrounding his father last year. His dad, Pat Sr., was arrested in February 2024 for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). It occurred days before his son captured a third Super Bowl with KC, beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The former New York Mets pitcher would spend 10 days in jail as a result of the third degree felony.

In the upcoming docuseries “The Kingdom” about the Chiefs, Patrick talked about how that experience enabled his dad to change.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that, like you can’t keep doing the same things,” Mahomes said via the New York Post.

His father played over a decade as a Major League baseball pitcher before retiring in 2003, and has a history of DWIs and traffic violations against him.

“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life, revealed Mahomes Sr.

“I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,” said Patrick’s wife, Brittany.

The director of “The Kingdom,” Kristen Lappas, a two-time Emmy Award winner, wasn’t expecting Mahomes Sr. to speak in the documentary.

“I was surprised that his dad agreed to sit down for an interview and was as forthcoming as he was about his struggles. I do think it allows you to understand Patrick in a different and new way,” she said.

Lappas and her team were given exclusive acces to Arrowhead Stadium to film the series, including the locker room, training room and underground archive room, the first time cameras were ever allowed in that space.

Mahomes' Motivation for 2025

After such a lopsided defeat in the Super Bowl earlier this year, you’d think that would be all the motivation Patrick Mahomes needs heading into 2025. The Chiefs were blown out 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles, running their chances at becoming the first franchise in NFL history to three-peat.

That isn’t the only thing motivating Mahomes, though, heading into this season. The two-time league MVP wasn’t pleased about being left off the exclusive Madden 99 Club earlier this summer.

“I like playing Madden, so I would like to be rated higher, but I’ve got to play and showcase that stuff on the field,” Mahomes told Sports Illustrated Thursday.

“I believe that if I go out there and play the football I want to play, we can get to 99 pretty quickly,” he added.

Mahomes' rating for the video game went down slightly because he threw for under 4,000 yards (3,928) for the first time in his NFL career in 2024, and he had just 26 touchdown passes, the fewest for him since 2019 (26).

