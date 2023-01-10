“You don’t bring a man around your son” - When Ciara's ex Future was uncomfortable with Russell Wilson's presence

Ciara Wilson's breakup with rapper Future was a public affair. Comments and rumors made headlines while the singer was moving on with Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

Although Ciara and Wilson are one of the NFL's most beloved couples, their problems with Future were often discussed.

A common factor was Ciara and Future's son, Future Jr.

Despite having a complicated time with their relationship, Wilson bonded with his stepson over the years. The star QB has been a loving parent to their eldest son, who apparently spends more time with both Ciara and Wilson.

Initially, though, Future was unhappy with the new development. The 39-year-old ended up disagreeing with the relationship, which required his son to spend time with Wilson.

“You don’t bring a man around your son,” Future said while talking to The Breakfast Club. “You’ve known this man for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid? Who does that?”

During a recent interview with Women's Health, Ciara spoke about her post-breakup journey. Though she was engaged to Future, she learnt a lot about herself after their separation:

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she said. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to."

Is Russell Wilson close to Ciara's son Future Jr.?

Even after some friction from Future's side, Russell Wilson managed to develop a close relationship with Future Jr. The young boy often features on QB's Instagram, usually on his birthday or during the holidays.

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Earlier this year, Wilson wrote a heartfelt caption for Future, making it impossible for anyone to not feel the love.

"You are the greatest blessing in the world to me!" Russell Wilson wrote. "The number 8 represents new beginnings Biblically! I can’t wait to see how God uses you this year! Mommy, Daddy, Sienna, and Win love you to Heaven and back!"

In another interview with GQ, Wilson spoke about how their eldest son ended up changing his life. He wanted to be there for this child and care for him like Wilson's father had for him.

"You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that.”

Even though they aren't blood-related, Wilson ended up seeing Future as someone important to him. Born in 2014, Future Jr. will turn nine this year.

