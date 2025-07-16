"You don’t cry and sit down" - Micah Parsons puts ball in Jerry Jones’ court as NFL LB waits on his contract extension ahead of Cowboys training camp

Micah Parsons has been the talk of the town for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. The superstar linebacker is reportedly negotiating a contract extension with the Cowboys and recently hinted talks are in owner Jerry Jones’ hands.

Parsons became eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. However, he is still waiting on a new deal. On Tuesday, Parsons spoke to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com and suggested that his extension depends on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“I just work harder,” Parsons said of not having a deal completed yet. “Like, to me, I look at it like if people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down. You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that’s, the difference, Like I go, ‘OK, bet,’ and I just work.”

Many believe that Parsons will sign his extension with the Cowboys, and it's just a matter of finalizing the finer details in his contract. Some think that Parsons could become the highest-paid non-quarterback if and when he signs his extension, surpassing the $40.25 million annual average value of Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

As things stand, Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season.

Micah Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

Ever since the Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the No.12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he has been one of the best defensive players in the league. The edge rusher hit the ground running and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Moreover, Parsons has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys so far.

Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown during his time with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will open their training camp on Tuesday. However, it remains to be seen whether Parsons will report to training amid some drama around his contract stance.

