"You don't have to embarrass people" - ESPN's Kimberley Martin pushes back on Mike Vrabel scorching Patriots media at camp presser

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel may have set a new tone for his locker room, but not everyone is impressed with how he handled the media on Day 1 of training camp.ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, appearing on &quot;Get Up&quot; Wednesday morning, called out Vrabel for publicly singling out a reporter during Tuesday’s press availability.&quot;As the reporter sitting here, I'm not a fan of that. He's right, but you also don't have to embarrass people like that,&quot; Martin said.Vrabel, stepping into his first camp as Patriots head coach, aimed at Boston Globe journalist Ben Volin for asking a question the coach had just answered moments earlier.“I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom’s [Curran] question, typing on your phone or tweeting, I don’t know, but I spent five minutes answering that question,&quot; Vrabel said. &quot;I can go back through it, but I’d rather not.”Patriots players notice Mike Vrabel's demanding approach from day oneTuesday’s press conference wasn’t just about conditioning drills or roster evaluations. It was a public snapshot of Mike Vrabel’s approach: direct and intense.The former Titans coach, who spent last season in a consulting role with Cleveland, has returned to Foxborough with a clear message: No detail is too small to overlook.While the media got an early taste of his no-nonsense approach, players have been living it from the moment camp opened. Patriots All-Pro Brenden Schooler described the atmosphere under Vrabel.&quot;(Vrabel) brings a different vibe from years previous where it's not that you're scared, but you know he's not messing around,&quot; Schooler told Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. &quot;If you're not on your Ps and Qs ... I don't think guys are going to be sticking around long.&quot;After back-to-back four-win seasons under Jerod Mayo and a fading Bill Belichick, New England is not just looking for leadership; it’s looking for urgency.Owner Robert Kraft didn’t shy away from the symbolic weight of Mike Vrabel’s return. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Kraft referred to the new era under his former linebacker as a “new chapter” for the franchise. One he hopes will lead back to postseason contention.New England was aggressive this offseason, spending big to shore up both sides of the ball. Former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams signed a $104 million deal, and Stefon Diggs arrived in a surprise move aimed at boosting second-year quarterback Drake Maye. First-round pick Will Campbell will anchor the offensive line, tasked with protecting Maye’s blind side.