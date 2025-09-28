  • home icon
  "You shouldn't even get Lawrence Taylor's autograph": Jon Gruden fires shots at Abdul Carter as Giants' defensive struggles continue

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 14:47 GMT
Jon Gruden fires shots at Abdul Carter as Giants' defensive struggles continue - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter has been in the spotlight for the New York Giants this season. The Giants took the star linebacker with the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft, but he has yet to make a mark in the league.

Amid Carter's struggles at the start of his rookie career, former NFL coach Jon Gruden slammed the rookie linebacker and the Giants' defense.

"The most disappointing thing with the Giants is their defense," Gruden said on Fox One on Saturday. "They can't stop the run. What the hell is going on here. They got all these guys, man, (saying) 'I wanna wear Lawrence Taylor's jersey.' Man, you shouldn't even get Lawrence Taylor's autograph."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When the Giants drafted Carter, he requested to wear Dexter Lawrence's retired jersey No. 56. However, when Taylor denied the request, Carter eventually chose No. 51.

In three games this season, Carter has posted eight tackles (five solo) and 0.5 sacks. Many believed that Carter would bolster the Giants' defense, but that hasn't been the case so far, with New York having lost all three of its games so far.

Abdul Carter and the Giants will face LA Chargers in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season

New York Giants DE Abdul Carter - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter and the Giants will face the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chargers are among the few teams that are unbeaten this season. Carter will need to be at his best to stop LA quarterback Justin Herbert from dictating the game.

Meanwhile, the Giants made a big change to their team for Week 4. They confirmed that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will lead the offense instead of veteran Russell Wilson, who has struggled in the early weeks of the season.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

