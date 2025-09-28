"You shouldn't even get Lawrence Taylor's autograph": Jon Gruden fires shots at Abdul Carter as Giants' defensive struggles continue

Abdul Carter has been in the spotlight for the New York Giants this season. The Giants took the star linebacker with the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft, but he has yet to make a mark in the league.Amid Carter's struggles at the start of his rookie career, former NFL coach Jon Gruden slammed the rookie linebacker and the Giants' defense. &quot;The most disappointing thing with the Giants is their defense,&quot; Gruden said on Fox One on Saturday. &quot;They can't stop the run. What the hell is going on here. They got all these guys, man, (saying) 'I wanna wear Lawrence Taylor's jersey.' Man, you shouldn't even get Lawrence Taylor's autograph.&quot;When the Giants drafted Carter, he requested to wear Dexter Lawrence's retired jersey No. 56. However, when Taylor denied the request, Carter eventually chose No. 51.In three games this season, Carter has posted eight tackles (five solo) and 0.5 sacks. Many believed that Carter would bolster the Giants' defense, but that hasn't been the case so far, with New York having lost all three of its games so far. Abdul Carter and the Giants will face LA Chargers in Week 4 of 2025 NFL seasonNew York Giants DE Abdul Carter - Source: ImagnAbdul Carter and the Giants will face the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Chargers are among the few teams that are unbeaten this season. Carter will need to be at his best to stop LA quarterback Justin Herbert from dictating the game. Meanwhile, the Giants made a big change to their team for Week 4. They confirmed that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will lead the offense instead of veteran Russell Wilson, who has struggled in the early weeks of the season.