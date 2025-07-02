  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You f**king deserve it": Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ Chris Long fires up Maxx Crosby’s title quest

"You f**king deserve it": Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ Chris Long fires up Maxx Crosby’s title quest

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 02, 2025 17:22 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Maxx Crosby at the Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout [Image source: Getty]

The Las Vegas Raiders and their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, just got some extra motivation to go for the title in the upcoming season. The Raiders are one of the favorites to make a Super Bowl run next season.

Ad

Former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Chris Long appeared on "The Rush With Maxx Crosby" podcast and revealed that he grew up as an Oakland Raiders fan. That is one of the reasons why he wants Crosby and his team to win the Lombardi Trophy next year.

"I hope you get it Maxx, because you f*cking deserve it, dude" Long said. "Like you played your a** off, you know. And I was, I was in a situation where we weren't winning a lot.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And I watch you play when the chips are up and the chips are down to me, that's the measure of how much I respect somebody. Yeah, how you play when sh*t is hitting the fan... I hope you get that, man, I hope you do it also be cool, because the Raiders, man, Raider Nation is crazy. It's a cult, I know from growing up."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby defends his new teammate on social media

It seems like the chemistry within the Raiders squad is at an all-time high.

Geno Smith, who joined the Raiders and will be their starting quarterback next season, got into a heated exchange with a trash-talker. He attended a football game over the weekend, where a fan reportedly hurled some insults at him. The QB was trying to explain his side of the story on social media.

Ad

That is when Maxx Crosby intervened and told Smith that he doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

"You Don’t Have To Explain Nothing To Nobody Brother… F*ck Em All… That’s My QB," Crosby said.

With the team sharing such a strong bond off the field, it'll be interesting to see if it translates on the gridiron once the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications