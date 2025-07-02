"You f**king deserve it": Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ Chris Long fires up Maxx Crosby’s title quest

The Las Vegas Raiders and their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, just got some extra motivation to go for the title in the upcoming season. The Raiders are one of the favorites to make a Super Bowl run next season.

Former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Chris Long appeared on "The Rush With Maxx Crosby" podcast and revealed that he grew up as an Oakland Raiders fan. That is one of the reasons why he wants Crosby and his team to win the Lombardi Trophy next year.

"I hope you get it Maxx, because you f*cking deserve it, dude" Long said. "Like you played your a** off, you know. And I was, I was in a situation where we weren't winning a lot.

"And I watch you play when the chips are up and the chips are down to me, that's the measure of how much I respect somebody. Yeah, how you play when sh*t is hitting the fan... I hope you get that, man, I hope you do it also be cool, because the Raiders, man, Raider Nation is crazy. It's a cult, I know from growing up."

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby defends his new teammate on social media

It seems like the chemistry within the Raiders squad is at an all-time high.

Geno Smith, who joined the Raiders and will be their starting quarterback next season, got into a heated exchange with a trash-talker. He attended a football game over the weekend, where a fan reportedly hurled some insults at him. The QB was trying to explain his side of the story on social media.

That is when Maxx Crosby intervened and told Smith that he doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

"You Don’t Have To Explain Nothing To Nobody Brother… F*ck Em All… That’s My QB," Crosby said.

With the team sharing such a strong bond off the field, it'll be interesting to see if it translates on the gridiron once the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

