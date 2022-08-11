"You are my favorite player, man!" - Buffalo Bills backup QB pretends to be a fan, trolls players at training camp 

The Buffalo Bills enter the preseason in the top spot of most power rankings throughout the NFL news media. With elite quarterback play from Josh Allen over the past couple of seasons, the Bills have relied on a high-flying offense and a scary defense that just keeps getting better.

Despite their success and a few crushing defeats, the Bills haven’t let anything go to their heads. The team continues to keep things light and fun in training camp, as evidenced by back-up quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum invaded camp in disguise as a fan and went on a mission to see how many autographs he could get from his teammates. Keenum could be heard screaming for his favorite player, Josh Allen.

“Josh! Josh! Josh! Hey, you’re my favorite player, man. You’re my favorite player, man. I love you, Josh.”

It was at this point that Allen realized who he was being harrangued by and the two had a laugh together. Keenum also managed to fool some of his other teammates and even had fun messing with security. All this with a bucket hat, a pair of sunglasses, and a training camp pass from 2019 around his neck.

Buffalo Bills added outside linebacker Von Miller to keep pace with huge offseason additions by other AFC teams

The Buffalo Bills will kick off their preseason slate of games on August 13, at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

In perhaps the most highly-anticipated kickoff to the regular season in quite some time, Allen and the Bills will clash against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The Thursday night game will launch the 2022 season in a big way.

With the addition of Von Miller to their defense, the Bills have upped their chances of claiming the top spot in the AFC East. This is despite the improvements made by the New York Jets in the draft and the Miami Dolphins through the signing of super-fast wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The same can be said for the rest of the AFC. Teams throughout the conference went out and made moves in the offseason, with big names like Russell Wilson, Khalil Mack, and Matt Ryan jumping the NFC ship.

Von Miller is among those big names as well, and with the Bills, he’s set himself up for a possible third Super Bowl ring on a third team.

