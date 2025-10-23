"You flip-flop more than any talking head": NFL fans grill Colin Cowherd for changing tune on Caleb Williams' performance with Bears

NFL fans flame Colin Cowherd over his contradictory takes on Caleb Williams. The second-year quarterback is making strides under Ben Johnson after a tumultuous rookie season under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown, leading the Chicago Bears to a 4-2 record and the third position in the NFC North division standings.Williams has righted the ship after a 0-2 start to the season, which included a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. Chicago has won four consecutive games since that humbling defeat and Williams will try to make it five against the Baltimore Ravens.During Thursday's episode of his &quot;The Herd&quot; show, Colin Cowherd noted Williams has improved under his new head coach.&quot;We went and looked at Ben Johnson's first 6 games with Caleb Williams and his first 6 games with Jared Goff... Identical numbers, Caleb just wins more,&quot; he said.Those comments didn't sit well with many fans, who called out Cowherd on social media for switching his take on Caleb Williams after dragging the former USC Trojans quarterback. &quot;You flip-flop more than any talking head in history lol,&quot; one fan said. Mark @MDaa2ndLINKYou flip-flop more than any talking head in history lol&quot;You were just complaining about him being a “supporting actor” a couple days ago. Your stories are less straight than your teeth,&quot; another fan said. Cream sleeve @CSleeve16374LINKYou were just complaining about him being a “supporting actor” a couple days ago. Your stories are less straight than your teeth&quot;It’s a miracle - cowherd with some positives about my QB1 lmao,&quot; another fan wrote. emceemiko @emceemikoLINKIt’s a miracle - cowherd with some positives about my QB1 lmao.Cowherd's comments drew him a lot of criticism, as fans were upset that he changed his narrative for convenience. &quot;This guy flip flops his take on Caleb and the Bears everyday,&quot; one fan said. &quot;You wear a lot of flip flops huh,&quot; another fan said. &quot;I can’t with this guy anymore. Whatever the storyline sells right? Flip-flops every other week,&quot; another fan said. In six games, Caleb Williams has gone 113 of 185 for 1,351 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. More than that, he has carried the ball 32 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.Colin Cowherd called Caleb Williams a supporting actor this weekJust on Monday, Colin Cowherd had harsh words for Caleb Williams, calling the quarterback a supporting actor while saying the Chicago Bears are winning because Williams is doing less.&quot;In Caleb's career - high school, college, and last year - he was the star of the show. He is a supporting actor now.&quot;Back in September, he said Ben Johnson wasn't a good fit with the quarterback.&quot;I don't think this marriage is gonna work. I think Caleb may work somewhere, but this head coach did not draft this quarterback,&quot; he said.This isn't the first time Cowherd has gone after an NFC North quarterback. He's done the same to Jordan Love and J.J. McCarthy, but this time, fans didn't hesitate to call him out.