“You gave it away”- Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate blames Jerry Jones for costing Cowboys a Super Bowl after trading away Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines when they essentially gave away receiver Amari Cooper for nothing last offseason. The move was reportedly due to Cooper's "low motor" for away games (wasn't up for games) and thus the reason Dallas moved on.

But the decision to trade Cooper to the Cleveland Browns left a gaping hole in the Cowboys' receiving room -- one they didn't fill.

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings, who was a guest on The Carton Show, stated that the Cowboys threw away a Super Bowl because of the loss of Cooper.

Jennings said:

“You know where Jerry Jones made his mistake? By giving away Amari Cooper. If you wanted a Super Bowl, you gave it away. What did Dak Prescott look like when Amari Cooper was out wide at receiver? ... What was the main reason the Dallas Cowboys struggled last year? ... Need I say more?"

Now, clearly, Amari Cooper's trade didn't cost Dallas a Super Bowl, as Jennings stated. But it did make it harder for the Cowboys to make it. We saw what the offense looked like last season as it was CeeDee Lamb or bust, and that was the main reason for the Brandin Cooks trade. So Dallas rectified their mistake.

Amari Cooper shines for the Browns after being traded

Much was made of the trade that sent Cooper to Cleveland. But the receiver didn't sulk and had his best season in touchdown receptions (9) and his best receiving yards total since 2020 (1,160).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense struggled at times as Lamb was the only star receiver on the roster. That has now been sorted with the addition of Cooks, but Cooper leaving did hamper Dallas' offense.

It's worth noting that Cooper did all his good work last season with Jacoby Brissett. Now that he has Deshaun Watson throwing him passes, we can bet that he will again have a good season for the Browns.

But did trading away Cooper cost Dallas a Super Bowl?

