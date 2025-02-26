"You got to control your spouse" - Rapper Cam'ron blames Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly for Rams contract drama

Rapper Cam’ron has criticized Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, for making the team's contract talks more difficult. During an appearance on the "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast on Tuesday, he said Kelly’s social media posts were causing problems and stirring up drama.

Ad

Cam’ron pointed out that Kelly had previously complained online about the possible trade of Rams' receiver Cooper Kupp. He believes this kind of interference makes things harder for her husband and the team.

"Sometimes, you got to control your spouse," Cam’ron said. "Nobody was talking about this until she jumped on Twitter, acting like Cooper Kupp was her man. Meanwhile, her husband is the one in contract talks, and now it’s a big issue." [4:35]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this all came about, in my personal opinion, when his wife started talking about Cooper Kupp getting traded," Cam’ron said. She got on Twitter, saying, "How are you going to trade Cooper Kupp?" I said this on the show—Cooper Kupp is not your husband. Mind the business that pays you."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cam’ron continued:

"Now, your husband is being offered the chance to see if he wants to get traded. Sometimes, you have to control your spouse because no one was even talking about this until his wife got on Twitter, saying, "How are you going to trade Cooper Kupp?"

"Yo lady, dude, I'm pretty sure Cooper Kupp has a girlfriend, wife, or fiancée who can stick up for him. I get that it's an important piece because your husband needs to throw the ball to receivers."

Ad

Ad

On Feb. 6, Kelly Stafford shared her frustration on Twitter about the Los Angeles Rams trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp. She questioned why the team would make such a move, especially after coming so close to a big playoff win.

Moreover, on her podcast, "The Morning After," Kelly talked about how the Rams were just one play away from making it to the NFC Championship and possibly the Super Bowl. She highlighted Kupp’s importance to the team and was concerned about how his departure could change things.

Ad

Therefore, Cam’ron thinks her comments could be hurting Matthew Stafford, especially as he negotiates a new contract that could be worth $50 million per year.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford claimed QB struggled to connect with younger teammates

In August 2023, Kelly Stafford outrightly spoke about Matthew Stafford having a hard time connecting with his younger teammates. On her podcast, The Morning After, she shared that many of the new players spend more time on their phones than talking and bonding.

Ad

Kelly said Matthew noticed a big change in how players interact.

"It's kind of sad," she said.

To help build connections, Stafford even made a booklet with photos and names of his teammates so he could learn more about them.

Even though he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2022, Matthew Stafford was surrounded by new players due to trades and draft picks. Kelly remembered when teammates used to hang out after practice, playing games and chatting. Now, she said, that kind of bonding is rare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.