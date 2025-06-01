"You got to figure out" - Eli Manning makes feelings known on spoon-feeding Jaxson Dart despite long history with Giants rookie

The New York Giants took Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Although the rookie will have the likes of veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to look up to in the locker room, Giants legend Eli Manning has no plans of spoon-feeding Dart.

On Friday, Manning was at EA Studios in Orlando for a Madden 26 launch event, where he heaped praise on Dart, whom he has known for several years as both are former Ole Miss QBs.

Although the two-time Super Bowl winner said he would be willing to help Dart, Manning added that he did not want to play an excessive role in the rookie's development.

"I've told him, 'Hey, I'm here to help in any way. I'm a phone call away, a text away, but I'm not getting in the way," Manning said. "You got to figure out, this is your journey, this is your deal. But if there's anything you need, happy to be here.'"

Dart played four years at the collegiate level. He began his journey at USC in 2021, before transferring to Ole Miss after one season with the Trojans.

Across his college career, Dart recorded 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,541 yards and 14 TDs in 45 games.

Now, many are eager to see how Dart will fare in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart signed his rookie contract with New York Giants on Friday

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart signed his rookie contract on Friday, the Giants announced on social media. The QB inked a reported four-year, $16.954 million deal with the franchise. He will receive $8.97 million as part of his signing bonus.

While many have suggested that Dart could be the Giants' quarterback for the future, some feel that he might have to spend at least one year as a backup before getting the starting role.

The Giants could use Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson as their QB1 for the 2025 season. Dart might have to compete against Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito for the backup role.

