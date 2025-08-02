"You got to go above T.J. Watt": Richard Sherman rips Jerry Jones for mishandling Micah Parsons contract extension

Richard Sherman believes Jerry Jones dropped the ball in his handling of the Micah Parsons contract situation. Recently, Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys after the organization was able to come to an agreement on a new contract for their star pass-rusher. Now, Parsons has expressed his interest in moving on from Dallas and is seeking a trade to find a new playing home.

On Friday's episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," Sherman said Jones could have gotten Parsons locked into a deal similar to that of Nick Bosa's contract. However, with Parsons potentially hitting the open market and seeing what others can offer, Jones potentially retaining Parsons will cost him around $41 million a year - a similar deal to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's.

"There are probably 31 other teams that would take him," Sherman said. "Now, not every team can take him for 41 million, which is what he will demand and what he will deserve because you waited this long. You could have got him with Nicholas John Bosa's deal, which was I think 34 million a year. That sounds like a bargain now compared to what people are getting. Now you got to go above T.J. Watt, 41 million and some change."

Micah Parsons will likely have no shortage of suitors should the Cowboys honor his request and attempt to find a trade partner to ship away their star defensive centerpiece.

Micah Parsons no longer wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)

Despite growing up a Cowboys fan as a youth with his father, Micah Parsons no longer wants to play for the franchise. In his official statement on X, Parsons listed a slew of reasons as to why he feels disrespected by the team he grew up cheering for.

“Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here.

"I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."

Parsons was selected by Dallas with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In each of his four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons has racked up double-digit sacks and established himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. It will be interesting to see if Dallas can ultimately mend fences with Parsons before the 2025 season, or if he'll be suiting up for a new organization this September.

