“You gotta carry my purse” – Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch roasts ex-Raiders DE over gender roles at Kentucky Derby

Allison Kuch playfully challenged traditional gender norms during Kentucky Derby weekend by having her husband, retired NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell, carry her floral-patterned purse. Kuch, a popular content creator and host of the Sunday Sports Club podcast, attended the prestigious 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday along with her husband.

Kuch recorded a video of Rochell, who recently retired after a seven-year NFL career, confidently walking around the event grounds with a handbag while at the event.

"Does he have a uterus? No? You gotta carry my purse," wrote Kuch in her Instagram post caption. The video itself featured additional text reading "I carry this family & he carries my bag,"

The video's background music choice added another layer to Kuch's gentle ribbing of her husband, as she selected "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Disney's 1998 animated film Mulan.

Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch's journey from toxic to couple goals

Isaac Rochell announced his NFL retirement on Feb. 3, 2025, just weeks before their daughter Scottie Bee's first birthday. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Feb. 7, he shared his plans to focus on content creation. Kuch joked that she was finally "getting my husband back" after his seven-year-long career.

This lighthearted moment comes just two months after the couple opened up about their relationship journey during an appearance on the "Sunday Sports Club" podcast on Mar. 5.

"We have a little bit of a toxic relationship background," Kuch said. "Everyone's like, 'Wow, you guys are such goals.' But I'm like, 'It took a second to get here.'"

The couple discussed taking a four-month break several years into their relationship, which they now credit with strengthening their bond:

"I genuinely think that taking a break was so healthy for our relationship because we met, we were 19 and then he was handed a million dollars when he got drafted [and] I was still in college," Kuch explained in a separate interview during Super Bowl week.

Kuch went on to explain that the break apart helped them to strengthen their bonds more.

