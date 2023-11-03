 “Always wanted to be in a league with Adam 22” - Fantasy Football player's bizarre offer to trade wife for Christian McCaffrey leaves fans amused

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in the NFL, and it's impossible to miss the impact he has had ever since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He currently holds the league's biggest streak of most games with a touchdown, and as a result, his fantasy points have been at an absurd level.

But some people are taking 'absurd' way too far regarding fantasy purposes, involving even their wives during the process.

NFL fans were astonished to see a discussion posted on Reddit regarding a fantasy football proposal involving Christian McCaffrey by a player who has a 7-1 record but still needs advice on whether to take a deal that wouldn't net him another player at this level. But at the same time, his return would be... well, you can see it for yourself and understand why the reactions were so absurd.

Is Christian McCaffrey recovered from his oblique injury?

The bad luck for the San Francisco 49ers started against the Cleveland Browns, and ever since, the team lost a lot of ground in the fight for the bye week in the NFC playoffs.

In that game, Christian McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury midway through the second half and was taken to the locker room while the offense desperately needed his help. He was later declared out for the remainder of the game midway through the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 43 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown, which helped his streak to remain alive.

It's worth noting that the running back sprinted off the field and also had one rushing attempt before leaving the field for good. The amount of pain limited his movements and he could not run, but he did play against the Minnesota Vikings the following week. He scored a touchdown, but a surprising second loss happened.

The 49ers also lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, their third straight in 2023. Christian McCaffrey again found the end zone. He has done so every game, even if Kyle Shanahan's team is still struggling to find its grip again.

If you want to have him on your fantasy team, you'll have to pay a huge price. But there are limits to a deal.