"You hit someone not looking you straight pu**y" - Cowboys star Micah Parsons lashes out at Leonard Fournette for blind tackle

There were precious few happy faces in the Dallas Cowboys camp after a horrid Week 1 showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pass rusher Micah Parsons certainly wasn't one of them.

Parsons earned a boatload of plaudits during his rookie season in the league. He appeared to pick up right where he left off in the Cowboys' season opener.

After Dallas' pass rusher racked up a pair of sacks on Bucs superstar Tom Brady in the first half of their Week 1 opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tasked running back Leonard Fournette with hitting Parsons with the "Enough is enough" card.

Alas, Fournette took it a bit too literally.

Fournette did what was asked of him, allowing Tom Brady to launch a laser-guided bomb at Julio Jones, but Micah Parsons wasn't too pleased with getting knocked off his feet.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 twitter.com/pff/status/156… PFF @PFF Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞

Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞 https://t.co/Jmow47eWrM Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 twitter.com/pff/status/156…

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happened [sic] when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!!" Micah Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 There is legit nothing to be mad about it’s FOOTBALL!! Crack blocks happens!! Y’all are so funny!!! There is legit nothing to be mad about it’s FOOTBALL!! Crack blocks happens!! Y’all are so funny!!!

The Cowboys sophomore did have one backer, though.

Von Miller backs Micah Parsons in Fournette incident

The Buffalo Bills pass rusher took to Twitter to make his thoughts clear on Fournette's block on Parsons.

Von Miller @VonMiller Billy M @BillyM_91 The Julio catch was great, but Fournette in pass pro vs Parsons The Julio catch was great, but Fournette in pass pro vs Parsons 👀 https://t.co/H6UIgmiGih This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! twitter.com/BillyM_91/stat… This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! twitter.com/BillyM_91/stat…

According to the video, Parsons seemingly had his sights set on Bucs tackle Josh Wells before Fournette threw a block at him.

"This block must be taken out the game!" Von Miller tweeted. "This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!"

It wasn't all bad news for Parsons on Sunday night.

In a meek loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Parsons managed to save some face, sacking Tom Brady twice in the first half. With those two sacks, Parsons is now on 15 sacks, tied for second in NFL history for most sacks in their first 17 games.

That's where the positives end for the Dallas Cowboys, though.

Midway through the fourth quarter, while throwing a pass, Dak Prescott ended up making contact with Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett, injuring his hand.

Prescott is expected to undergo surgery on Monday and is likely to miss six to eight weeks of action. As things stand, backup QB Cooper Rush will lead the offense as the Cowboys brace themselves for their Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

