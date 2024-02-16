“You just can’t do that”: Brett Favre scolds Travis Kelce for shoving Andy Reid on the sideline at Super Bowl 58

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre blasted Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for shoving coach Andy Reid on the sideline in Sunday's Super Bowl 58.

During the first half of the big game, as the Chiefs struggled on offense, Kelce got into Reid's face and bumped into him. It immediately caught the attention of the TV broadcast, which pointed it out, and many were torn over it.

Favre, who has been on the sidelines, said Thursday the incident wasn't a good look for Kelce to get into Reid's face.

“The thing about a really good player like Travis Kelce, emotions play a big part of it, and sometimes they get the best of you,” Favre said on the 'Fearless' podcast with Jason Whitlock.

“That’s what happened there. I don’t know the exact details of Travis’s reasons, but he apologized for it, and it just was the biggest stage in the football world, and he does that to arguably, maybe the greatest coach in history.

“You just can’t do that. He let his emotions get the best of him at that time.”

Although Kelce got into Reid's face, cooler heads prevailed, and the tight end started to be more involved in the offense.

Kelce finished the game with nine receptions for 93 yards, which was a game-high for receiving yards.

Travis Kelce apologizes for bumping into Andy Reid

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Travis Kelce apologized for his actions toward Andy Reid.

Taking to his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said he can't get that fired up but also has a ton of respect for his coach:

“I can't get that fired up where I'm bumping coach (Reid) and it's getting him off-balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s**t' in my head.

“I’m a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid, Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career. I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out of there with him, man.”

Kelce and the Chiefs rallied in the second half to force overtime and got a game-winning touchdown to win their second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Luckily for Kelce, Reid said he would continue to coach after Super Bowl 58, so the coach at least has one more season left in him.

Kelce finished the year with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns, which was his first year without 1,000+ receiving yards since his second year in 2015.