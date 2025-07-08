"You just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year" - Terry Bradshaw calls BS on Fox’s budget excuses over handing NFL GOAT massive paycheck

Pittsburgh Steelers legend and longtime Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw made a strong remark about Tom Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox. The quarterback signed the deal in 2022 to team up with Kevin Burkhardt and become the network's premier analyst.

Bradshaw, 76, has become one of the most entertaining analysts of the vast crew Fox has, which includes other former players such as Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer.

During an interview with the "To The Point Home Services" podcast, the four-time Super Bowl champion joked about potentially asking for a raise. In the case his bosses told him the budget was short, he would use Tom Brady's deal to try to force his hand.

“Did you see the numbers they did?” Bradshaw said. "The largest Super Bowl in history. 126 million people. There’s 330 million people in America. That is a ton. The Fox pregame show averaged 28 million for five hours. Who in the world is gonna sit around and watch that mess for five hours? 28 million.

“You know how much money they made? God. More money than plumbers, I can assure you that. 28 million. And I guarantee you, if I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any… we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was.”

At $37 million per year, Brady earns more money than some active NFL stars. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has a deep knowledge of the game after spending over two decades playing at the highest level, but his broadcasting career is just starting, leaving him more room for improvement.

Roger Goodell makes feelings clear about Tom Brady's work as an analyst

Tom Brady added two more positions to his resume, first becoming a full-time analyst at Fox Sports and then joining the Las Vegas Raiders' board after buying a stake in the AFC West franchise.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed Brady's dual role and a potential conflict of interest in February, but also revealed that the retired quarterback is constantly in touch to make sure he doesn't get in trouble.

"Should that policy be adjusted, something be added or subtracted?" Goodell said. "But, right now, Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says 'Am I doing okay?' And I think he's serious about making sure that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."

The 2025 NFL season will be Brady's second in the booth.

