"You can't just throw to your buddies" - Colin Cowherd critical of Aaron Rodgers ghosting young WRs after close call against Patriots

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers grinded out a win against New England Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The result led to plenty of criticism for Rodgers. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd scolded Aaron Rodgers for the part he played in extending the game into overtime. Here's how he put it:

"Green Bay can beat you one way. It's got to be close, mostly low scoring. They can't get in a shootout. If the young receivers... make some mistakes, Aaron ghosts [them]. You can see Matt LaFleur once again going to reverses to get Christian Watson involved. You can't just throw to your buddies. It's not the way it works."

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt I enjoy watching this version of Aaron Rodgers… I enjoy watching this version of Aaron Rodgers… https://t.co/SF0CMpg3IP

How are Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers doing right now?

Most agree that it was ugly, but the team is now 3-1 after an 0-1 start. The quarterback has thrown for two touchdowns in each of his last three games. In the game against the Patriots, he completed a season-low 60 percent of his passes.

His best game of the season arguably came against the Chicago Bears. He completed 76 percent of his passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the division rivalry.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers got pushed all the way to overtime by Bailey Zappe, unrecruited out of high school in Victoria, Tx. and who played most of his college career at Houston Baptist??? He should be ashamed. Aaron Rodgers got pushed all the way to overtime by Bailey Zappe, unrecruited out of high school in Victoria, Tx. and who played most of his college career at Houston Baptist??? He should be ashamed.

Through four games, Rodgers has thrown for six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers and Vikings are both at the top of the NFC North at 3-1. That said, the Vikings hold the tie-breaker due to their Week 1 victory over the Packers, giving them the lead.

Green Bay will hope to supplant the Vikings after they fly across the pond to take on the New York Giants in London, England. The Vikings have proven to be a force to reckon with this season under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. Kirk Cousins is putting up solid performances with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen leading the receiving corps. Dalvin Cook continues to be a duel threat in the backfield, having recorded 279 rushing yards on 63 carries and one touchdown.

The international game in England will take place at 9:30 AM EST and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

