"You’ll be missed" - NFL fans react as Peter Schrager bids adieu to Good Morning Football show

On Monday, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager shocked the football and media world. The famous analyst announced that he would be leaving the "Good Morning Football" show effective immediately after being with the show since its inception in 2016.

Schrager had an emotional segment where he thanked and wished everyone well going forward.

In response, fans thanked Schrager for everything he did for football and the show over the past decade.

"Schrags is all class. You’ll be missed buddy," one fan wrote.

"Thankful for your content and the years I got to watch you every morning @PSchrags Wherever you go, I will be watching. #goBILLS," one fan added.

"We love you so much, @PSchrags. We will miss you so much & look forward to your future adventures in the sport that we all love so much. Thank you so much for making my mornings enjoyable & fun. I know I’m just some random nobody fan, but you really did mean a lot to me, bro! 👊🏼," one fan wrote.

While some NFL topics split fan opinion, almost every comment by fans highlighted their disappointment about Schrager leaving the show or their appreciation for his style of reporting over the years.

"Very sad!!!!!☹️," one fan wrote.

"Genuinely gutted. Watched Peter and @gmfb every day in the UK in @SkySportsNFL Learn something every day from Peter. Go well Shrags," one fan said.

"Proper send off," one fan added.

Peter Schrager is reportedly in talks with ESPN

At this time, it is still unclear who will replace Schrager on the cast of Good Morning Football. Of the original cast members who started hosting the show in 2016, only Kyle Brandt remains as a cast member in 2025. Nate Burleson and Kay Adams have all moved on to other ventures, something Schrager will most likely be announcing in the coming weeks or months.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Front Office Sports reported on Friday that Schrager may move into an analyst role with ESPN. While it remains to be definitively seen whether he will move to ESPN, it is evident that football fans are thankful and appreciative of Schrager's NFL insight over the past nine years at NFL Network and Good Morning Football.

