  "You look like you smell": Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek 'hard launches' relationship with 4x SB champ's alter ego at Arizona's Red-Blue

"You look like you smell": Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek 'hard launches' relationship with 4x SB champ's alter ego at Arizona's Red-Blue

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 05, 2025 16:58 GMT
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek 'hard launches' relationship with 4x SB champ's alter ego at Arizona's Red-Blue (image credits: IMAGN)

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, went Instagram official with his alter ego, "Rocky Gronkstone," during Arizona’s Red-Blue basketball showcase on Friday.

She filmed Gronkowski from the stands, who was dressed in a wig, headband, fake mustache and Arizona jersey. Kostek joked that she was “into the new recruit.”

She teased fans with the caption, “Chad Powers is that you,” and posted a photo of herself kissing Gronkowski in full costume. Kostek wrote “Hard launch with Rocky Gronkstone.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @camillekostek)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @camillekostek)

Kostek also sneaked into the locker room to check whether he was single.

"I needed to tell you I'm breaking up with Rob and I just want to go on a with you," Kostek said.
"Rob Branky, round star from the Buffalo State Penitentiary. And I just got out and I'm bada**," Gronkowski said.

Kostek responded.

"Oh, you look like you smell," Kostek said. "I smell like air balls."
Gronkstone started the night as a dunk contest prop, and hit the court in character, but was ejected after a slam.

Gronkowski and Kostek have been together since 2013, after meeting at a Thanksgiving charity event while volunteering for families in need. He was playing for New England at the time and she was a Patriots cheerleader.

They went public with their relationship in September 2015. The couple has had ups and downs, including a brief private breakup, but Kostek confirmed in 2024 that they got back together.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek headed to SI Swimsuit Gameday

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek showed up for SI Swimsuit Gameday at the University of Arizona on Saturday.

It was the first stop of SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour, which will also visit Texas Tech and TCU in the coming weeks. Kostek shared their outfits on Instagram on Sunday.

She wore a red and white baseball jersey with a big “A,” while Gronkowski's jersey had red stripes and "Arizona" written on it.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @CamilleKostek)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @CamilleKostek)

Gronkowski was drafted in 2010 by the Patriots. He played college football for the Wildcats from 2007-2009.

Oindrila Chowdhury

