"You have to make a move" - Richard Sherman confused by Kyle Shanahan and 49ers' free agency plan amid mass exodus

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is confused with what his former team is doing. He questioned their decisions on his namesake show, the Richard Sherman podcast.

“I'm trying to figure out what the San Francisco 49ers are doing. I mean, you have to make a move,” Sherman said.

The 49ers lost seven players so far in free agency, including cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. They also let go of stalwarts like fullback Kyle Juszczyk (released) and Deebo Samuel (trade).

Sherman is particularly concerned about the departures on the offensive and defensive lines. On offense, they have lost left tackle Jaylon Moore to the Kansas City Chiefs and guard Aaron Banks to the Green Bay Packers. While on the defensive line, they released defensive tackles Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and defensive end Leonard Floyd.

“The offensive line and defensive line, are how you get to championships, how you win championships every Super Bowl,” Sherman said.

Sherman brought up the Eagles’ game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs, and how the defensive line sacked Patrick Mahomes six times.

“You look in those trenches and you can find the answers," Sherman continued. "You know, Jalen Carter, that defensive line got after Patrick Mahomes. The offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs did not stand up to it.”

The Chiefs have denied the 49ers of a Super Bowl twice in the past half-decade. Sherman played in the first meeting between the two teams in 2020, and the last time was a year ago at Super Bowl LVIII. Sherman mentioned how dominant pass rusher Chris Jones was for the Kansas City Chiefs in that game.

“The year where the San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs, you look up and Chris Jones ruins the game," Sherman said. "Chris Jones was literally unblocked on the play of the game when the receivers were open and Brock Purdy could have found him if he had one second of time. One of the most unfathomable, insane things I've ever seen in a football game.

“So you want to see championship teams and wonder how your team can get to a championship or get to a Super Bowl or what's holding them back? Look in the trenches.”

Sherman has experience with the current 49ers regime. He played under head coach Kyle Shanahan for three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

49ers replenish roster with one-year deals

To supplement some of the losses, San Francisco is bringing in several players on short-term contracts.

They added Luke Gifford and Richie Grant to shore up the special teams unit. Both players signed one-year deals. They also brought in safety Jason Pinnock on a one-year deal and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a two-year deal.

The rest of the replacements will likely come from internal promotions from players already on their roster.

