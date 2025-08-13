"You need James Cook when you go to Arrowhead": NFL analyst breaks down why Josh Allen’s Super Bowl hopes hinge on Bills RB post his $48M extension

James Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been one of the most important offensive players for the Bills in the past few years and is now tied down to the franchise through the 2029 season. A few hours after Cook signed his extension, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt shared a video on X, highlighting the importance of the RB, especially in the playoffs. &quot;The guy (Cook) who was a superhero last year in Arrowhead who scored one of the most dramatic one of the most incredible touchdowns the Bills have seen in the entire (Josh) Allen era on a fourth down, who does that play?&quot; Brandy said. &quot;You need that guy when you go to Arrowhead, and I'm not talking about in the regular season game against the Chiefs, I'm talking about in the playoff game.&quot;The Bills took Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has helped them win three AFC East titles However, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in the past two seasons. Buffalo lost to Kansas City in the divisional round in 2024 and in the conference championship game last season. If the Bills want to win their first-ever Super Bowl next season, they will need to support quarterback Josh Allen, and Cook can make a big impact. James Cook returned to practice one day before agreeing contract extension with BillsAFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: GettyJames Cook had briefly sat out a few practice sessions with the Bills while the team was trying to negotiate a new deal with the running back. However, he returned to practice on Tuesday. The Bills will play their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and conclude their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 23. It will be interesting to see if Cook will get some preseason action before the regular season.