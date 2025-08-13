  • home icon
"You need James Cook when you go to Arrowhead": NFL analyst breaks down why Josh Allen's Super Bowl hopes hinge on Bills RB post his $48M extension

By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 14:57 GMT
NFL analyst breaks down why Josh Allen's Super Bowl hopes hinge on Bills RB post his $48M extension (Image Credits - IMAGN)
NFL analyst breaks down why Josh Allen’s Super Bowl hopes hinge on Bills RB post his $48M extension (Image Credits - IMAGN)

James Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been one of the most important offensive players for the Bills in the past few years and is now tied down to the franchise through the 2029 season.

A few hours after Cook signed his extension, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt shared a video on X, highlighting the importance of the RB, especially in the playoffs.

"The guy (Cook) who was a superhero last year in Arrowhead who scored one of the most dramatic one of the most incredible touchdowns the Bills have seen in the entire (Josh) Allen era on a fourth down, who does that play?" Brandy said. "You need that guy when you go to Arrowhead, and I'm not talking about in the regular season game against the Chiefs, I'm talking about in the playoff game."
The Bills took Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has helped them win three AFC East titles

However, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in the past two seasons. Buffalo lost to Kansas City in the divisional round in 2024 and in the conference championship game last season.

If the Bills want to win their first-ever Super Bowl next season, they will need to support quarterback Josh Allen, and Cook can make a big impact.

James Cook returned to practice one day before agreeing contract extension with Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: Getty
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: Getty

James Cook had briefly sat out a few practice sessions with the Bills while the team was trying to negotiate a new deal with the running back. However, he returned to practice on Tuesday.

The Bills will play their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and conclude their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 23.

It will be interesting to see if Cook will get some preseason action before the regular season.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

