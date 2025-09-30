“You never know what league will bring”: Kirk Cousins makes feelings clear on NFL trade deadline amid Bengals rumors

Kirk Cousins weighed in Tuesday on his uncertain future with the Atlanta Falcons, as speculation grows about a possible move to the Cincinnati Bengals before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. The veteran acknowledged the rumors but emphasized his focus remains on supporting the team in his current role behind rookie starter Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins, who lost the starting job late last season, now sits in a reserve position while Atlanta transitions fully to its first-round draft pick. Meanwhile, Cincinnati faces a crisis after quarterback Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury left the team scrambling for stability, prompting outside chatter about a potential fit with Cousins.

Cousins said he is keeping himself ready for whatever may come.

"Right now, it's just about the role I'm in, and focused in on helping us win football games and being ready for the next challenges we face," Cousins said, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

"I'll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring."

The Falcons would consider moving him if another team takes on part of his salary and offers meaningful draft compensation. Kirk Cousins carries a $27.5 million base salary this season with roughly $21.4 million still owed, along with a $10 million option bonus scheduled for March.

Kirk Cousins stays sharp while Falcons lean on Michael Penix Jr.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Kirk Cousins noted that his approach hasn’t changed even while backing up Michael Penix Jr.

"For right now, I think you focus on the task at hand, being one play away and being ready, also being a great support to the guys that are starting," Cousins said, per Auman.

The Bengals’ struggles without Joe Burrow have been glaring. Backup Jake Browning has lost both of his starts. The offense has stalled to historic lows, failing to surpass 175 total yards in back-to-back games for the first time since 1971.

Monday night’s 28-3 loss in Denver highlighted the depth of their problems, as Cincinnati was outgained 512-97 after opening with a field goal. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase voiced frustration afterward.

"Urgency is there," Chase said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We've gotta want it. At the end of the day, we've gotta want it. Today it didn't look like we wanted it."

At 2-2, the Bengals remain in contention but face an uphill climb with Joe Burrow sidelined until at least December.

Cousins brings more than a decade of experience but carries questions of his own, from last year’s interception total to his recovery from a 2023 Achilles tear. Even so, his résumé offers more stability than Cincinnati currently has on the field.

