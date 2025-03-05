  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “You should be next” - NFL fans ask Jerry Jones to retire after Cowboys owner sends message to Jimmy Johnson

“You should be next” - NFL fans ask Jerry Jones to retire after Cowboys owner sends message to Jimmy Johnson

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 05, 2025 00:44 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys are synonymous with success over the years and one of the staples of their Super Bowl runs was Jimmy Johnson. Jerry Jones, the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, sent out a statement on social media regarding the retirement of Fox pregame show host and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, social media was not very kind in their venomous comments spewed towards Jerry Jones.

"Jerry needs to retire as GM if he really wants to win again before he dies." One commenter wrote on social media

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"When does Jerry Jones announce his retirement?" Another fan pondered

The comments from Cowboys fans wanting Jerry Jones to retire continued to flow in.

"He shoulda said he's joining him and retiring too." Someone posted on Twitter
Ad
"Man I read this way too fast all I saw was Retirement and Jerry Jones. Man that was an amazing dream." Another Cowboys fan posted under Jerry Jones' comment

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys on Feb. 25, 1989, for approximately $140 million and has turned it into one of the largest teams in the entire world. It will be interesting to see if Jones will ever relinquish general manager duties or if they will remain in the position for the rest of his life.

Ad

What have the Dallas Cowboys done this offseason?

We have not even hit the legal tampering period of the NFL offseason and the Dallas Cowboys have already made some noise. The team was originally going to be placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa ahead of Tuesday's deadline. However, the two sides agreed to a massive four-year, $80 million extension with a 2025 cap hit of $6.25 million.

That was not the only news coming out of the Cowboys as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is in the midst of his four-year, $136 million contract, had his current contract restructured to create an additional $20 million in cap space for the team. This is expected to be heading towards signing pass rusher Micah Parsons to a massive contract extension but that has yet to be finalized.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी