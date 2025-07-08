Patrick Mahomes' trainer came to the defense of the star quarterback, who got his share of criticism from a radio host.
Kevin Kietzman of the “Kietzman Has Issues” podcast called out the three-time Super Bowl champion's diet.
“Stop the fast food,” Kietzman said on Monday.
Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, responded to Kietzman’s suggestion that the Kansas City pivot was overweight, lazy and out of shape. Stroupe and Mahomes have known each other for over 20 years.
“You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is so make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back-to-back plays. Also, research QBs and Pitchers in the hall of fame with 6 packs. Tell me what percentage of them played well that way,” Stroupe tweeted.
Kietzman did not hold back and called Mahomes an "embarrassment."
"Vacation photos are popping up of Patrick Mahomes, and he's fat," Kietzman said. "I'm gonna say it, and I'm gonna tell you the truth, that’s why you hit the play button, he's an embarrassment. We're gonna do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with a vengeance.’ Dude, you're fat.”
Mahomes went viral for a so-called “dad bod” at a charity golf event in April.
On the Fourth of July, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a photo of the quarterback and his physique, which Kietzman pounced on.
Chiefs must get back to having “fun”
Patrick Mahomes talked about the pressure he and his teammates faced last season. Becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls may have weighed heavily on the minds of Kansas City players.
“I don’t want to say it was pressure, but last year, guys wanted to go out there and win every single week — not because it was fun, but because we were supposed to,” Mahomes said on Monday, via the "Up & Adams" show.
For next season, Mahomes had a message for his team.
“Let’s go out there and have fun," Mahomes said. "The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play.”
The Chiefs have won three straight AFC championships. They could match the Buffalo Bills for most consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 2025 campaign.
