Patrick Mahomes' trainer came to the defense of the star quarterback, who got his share of criticism from a radio host.

Ad

Kevin Kietzman of the “Kietzman Has Issues” podcast called out the three-time Super Bowl champion's diet.

“Stop the fast food,” Kietzman said on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, responded to Kietzman’s suggestion that the Kansas City pivot was overweight, lazy and out of shape. Stroupe and Mahomes have known each other for over 20 years.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is so make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back-to-back plays. Also, research QBs and Pitchers in the hall of fame with 6 packs. Tell me what percentage of them played well that way,” Stroupe tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kietzman did not hold back and called Mahomes an "embarrassment."

"Vacation photos are popping up of Patrick Mahomes, and he's fat," Kietzman said. "I'm gonna say it, and I'm gonna tell you the truth, that’s why you hit the play button, he's an embarrassment. We're gonna do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with a vengeance.’ Dude, you're fat.”

Ad

Mahomes went viral for a so-called “dad bod” at a charity golf event in April.

On the Fourth of July, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a photo of the quarterback and his physique, which Kietzman pounced on.

Chiefs must get back to having “fun”

Patrick Mahomes talked about the pressure he and his teammates faced last season. Becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls may have weighed heavily on the minds of Kansas City players.

Ad

“I don’t want to say it was pressure, but last year, guys wanted to go out there and win every single week — not because it was fun, but because we were supposed to,” Mahomes said on Monday, via the "Up & Adams" show.

For next season, Mahomes had a message for his team.

“Let’s go out there and have fun," Mahomes said. "The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play.”

The Chiefs have won three straight AFC championships. They could match the Buffalo Bills for most consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.