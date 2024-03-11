“You’re dead to me”: Giants legend Tiki Barber pulls no punches over Saquon Barkley’s free agency move to Eagles

The New York Giants have not had the best of times as the legal tampering period begins with Saquon Barkley joining division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is not often that players will sign with a direct division rival but we have seen it before with DeMarco Murray swapping Dallas for Philadelphia years ago and that didn't turn out too well for the running back.

Now, with Barkley joining the "enemy" in the Eagles, former Giants star Tiki Barber delivered a scathing assessment of the running back's move to the Eagles.

Barber said on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/66AM in New York:

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

The Giants have now lost Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney (Packers) as a team that was already struggling with both star players. They now face a serious uphill battle to remain competitive in 2024.

The Eagles and Green Bay Packers have both gotten significantly stronger with their free agency additions while the Giants, who were already swimming against a strong tide, have further work to do heading into next season.

Saquon Barkley improves Eagles run game

It's not like the Eagles' run game last season wasn't good. At one point in time, they were 10-1 before their spectacular fall in the back half of the season.

The Eagles rushed for over 100 yards a game 11 times and in five of those, they rushed for 170 or more. With D'Andre Swift (1,049 yards) having a superb season, Philadelphia had a serious running game that was tough to stop.

Now add Saquon Barkley, who, with no disrespect to Swift, is a different caliber of a back. Philadelphia's rushing attack gets an almighty boost.

When healthy, Saquon Barkley could easily be described as one of the best running backs in football and with the Eagles offense and offensive line, one could easily see him rushing for over 1,000 yards with ease.

It isn't ideal when a player joins a direct rival, and the Giants will now have to play Saquon twice a year.