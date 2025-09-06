  • home icon
  "You're a disgrace": NFL fans slam Ryan Clark for apologizing after belittling Peter Schrager on ESPN

"You're a disgrace": NFL fans slam Ryan Clark for apologizing after belittling Peter Schrager on ESPN

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 06, 2025 14:36 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans slam Ryan Clark for apologizing after belittling Peter Schrager on ESPN - Source: Imagn

NFL analyst Ryan Clark has been in the news after the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety had a controversial exchange with ESPN panelist Peter Schrager following the season opener on Thursday.

Discussing the Philadelphia Eagles' curtain raiser against the Dallas Cowboys on "Get Up," Ryan Clark dismissed fellow analyst Peter Schrager's opinion on Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.

While the Cowboys lost the season opener, Schrager defended Lamb's performance on the night, drawing a disrespectful comment from Clark.

"That’s the non-player in you," Clark said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former Super Bowl-winning safety's comments faced backlash for his comment. Clark apologized for his comment on Friday in an X post.

“Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret,” Clark said. “I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”
However, NFL fans remained unfazed by Clark's apology.

"This guy is the biggest loser in the sports industry, he's a racist apologist who is clueless about the sport he once played."
"You’re a racist and a disgrace. Your bullshit apology ain’t fooling anyone. They need to fire your bum ass. You’re a male Jameel hill."
"Not good enough, you could've killed him. You should be in jail."
Several fans highlighted Ryan Clark's tendency to issue an apology after a controversial take.

"And there it is! The monthly apology!"
Ryan Clark makes bold claim by snubbing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning from "generational talent" list

This isn't the first time Ryan Clark turned heads with his comments this week as the former NFL safety made a bold statement during Thursday's "First Take," while discussing Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's generational talent candidacy.

“I think John Elway was a generational talent. I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent,” Clark said. “I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees, I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talents. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent, I don’t think there’s a ton of them out there.”
Clark's statement seemingly stirred controversy with his take as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are often regarded as some of the greatest if not the greatest, players in their position.

Chaitanya Prakash

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

