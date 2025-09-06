  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You're done," "Behave yourself & apologize": Taylor Swift fans send threats to Teair Tart for punching Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Chargers game

"You're done," "Behave yourself & apologize": Taylor Swift fans send threats to Teair Tart for punching Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Chargers game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:58 GMT
Taylor Swift fans send threats to Teair Tart for punching Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Chargers&nbsp;game
Taylor Swift fans send threats to Teair Tart for punching Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Chargers game

The Los Angeles Chargers star Teair Tart had a controversial moment during their season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday. During a play in the third quarter, he lost his cool and slapped Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite his actions, the officials did not eject him from the game.

Ad

However, on social media, Teair Tart faced backlash from Kelce and Taylor Swift's fanbase. The 'Swifties' flooded the nose tackle's social media pages with threats after his controversial moment with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's fiance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some of the comments that Swifties left on Tart's social media pages:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ur done sweetheart. We do not play with The Killas," one fan commented.
"DON'T MESS WITH TRAVIS OKAY BEHAVE YOURSELF AND APOLOGIZE," another fan said.
Comments on post
Comments on post
"DON'T TOUCH TRAVIS LIKE THAT," this fan wrote.
Ad
"You mess with Taylor's fiancee, you mess with US!!" another fan stated.
Comments on post
Comments on post
"Gone hit trav and think s**t sweet? Swifties on ur ahhh," this fan said.
Ad
Comments on post
Comments on post

NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson explained why Tart was not ejected. He said since it was an open-handed contact, the nose tackle was charged with unnecessary roughness and a 15-yard penalty instead of a disqualification.

Tart has been with the Chargers since signing with them in August 2024. Last season, he recorded 29 total tackles, 1.0 sacks and five quarterback hits.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications