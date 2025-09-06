"You're done," "Behave yourself & apologize": Taylor Swift fans send threats to Teair Tart for punching Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Chargers game

The Los Angeles Chargers star Teair Tart had a controversial moment during their season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday. During a play in the third quarter, he lost his cool and slapped Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite his actions, the officials did not eject him from the game.However, on social media, Teair Tart faced backlash from Kelce and Taylor Swift's fanbase. The 'Swifties' flooded the nose tackle's social media pages with threats after his controversial moment with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's fiance.Here are some of the comments that Swifties left on Tart's social media pages:&quot;Ur done sweetheart. We do not play with The Killas,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;DON'T MESS WITH TRAVIS OKAY BEHAVE YOURSELF AND APOLOGIZE,&quot; another fan said.Comments on post&quot;DON'T TOUCH TRAVIS LIKE THAT,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;You mess with Taylor's fiancee, you mess with US!!&quot; another fan stated.Comments on post&quot;Gone hit trav and think s**t sweet? Swifties on ur ahhh,&quot; this fan said.Comments on postNFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson explained why Tart was not ejected. He said since it was an open-handed contact, the nose tackle was charged with unnecessary roughness and a 15-yard penalty instead of a disqualification.Tart has been with the Chargers since signing with them in August 2024. Last season, he recorded 29 total tackles, 1.0 sacks and five quarterback hits.