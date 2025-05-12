"You're getting fired" - Ex-Chiefs QB claims Brian Daboll will lose HC job if Russell Wilson fails to produce as Giants' starter

The New York Giants' 2025 campaign will be a crucial one for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Both the head coach and general manager of the organization sit atop arguably the hottest seats in the NFL after a 3-14 campaign in 2024.

After landing one of the better rookie classes in the league in the 2025 NFL draft, many are expecting signs of life from Daboll, Schoen and the Giants this season. On Monday's episode of The Facility on FS1, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Chase Daniel, expressed the belief that Brian Daboll is coaching for his job in 2025.

"The safest way for Brian Daboll to keep his job is to have some success with Jaxson Dart and instill hope in that fanbase, some hope in that organization. They're gonna have a good defense...If (Russell Wilson) doesn't turn the football over, it's going to be hard for him to lose his job."

Daniel also reinforced the belief that if the Giants can't make a playoff push in 2025, Daboll and Schoen could be on the way out of New York.

"If you win eight, nine games with Russell Wilson and you don't make the playoffs, you're getting fired, every one of you."

The playoffs could be considered a stretch for a lowly New York squad that has made the postseason just once in the last eight years. Still, the Giants will likely need to show signs of improvement for Daboll to establish himself as the team's coach of the future.

New York Giants rookies turn heads during minicamp

In their first action of the offseason, Brian Daboll has already seen signs of improvement from East Rutherford. The Giants held their rookie minicamp over the weekend, giving fans the first look of New York's next stars.

The Giants brought in a quality crop of rookies in this year's draft, adding potential difference-makers in Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Darius Alexander. Highlighting the offensive side of the ball, Dart spun the rock impressively while battling windy conditions, driving the ball and showing off his arm strength.

From the running back group, running back Cam Skattebo arguably generated the most buzz of any rookie at camp. Skattebo shined on and off the field, impressing coaches and reporters alike with an NFL-ready work ethic and humble respect for media personnel.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alexander and Carter lived up to their billing as potential day-one starters for New York's front seven. Both players flashed their agility during drills and were eager to see the field for additional reps.

