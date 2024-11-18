Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph delivered a no-holds-barred message that echoes the team's dominant season. His raw, unfiltered warning seems like a thunderous response to the growing narrative surrounding the Lions' aggressive playing style.

The context traces back to Nov 1st, when Packers safety Xavier McKinney stirred the pot before their game with the Lions on Nov 4. McKinney claimed that the Lions "try to embarrass" their opponents and "they [Packers] don't take lightly—a" comment that would soon haunt Green Bay.

During a post-game interview following the Jaguars game on Sunday, an interviewer directly referenced McKinney's comments, asking Kerby Joseph about the Lions' intense playing style. The question set the stage for Joseph's response.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you're not coming ready to play, then you're going to get your a** whooped, like for real. We just play football. If you're not coming with it to win, then you're going to get your a** whooped, like for real," said Joseph.

Expand Tweet

The context became even more significant after the Lions' November 4th matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Kerby Joseph's gameplay response to the Packers

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Kerby Joseph played a crucial role in the 24-14 victory on Nov 4th, delivering a game-changing interception just before halftime. His pick-six of Jordan Love's pass swung the momentum, giving Detroit a 17-3 lead with just 26 seconds left in the first half.

Joseph's performance that day was historic. He became the first Lions safety since James Hunter in 1976 to log at least six interceptions and a pick-six in a single season.

"I ain't gonna lie, I saw it before he even threw it," Joseph said about his interception against the Packers post-game. "I saw him pat it and I knew he was trying to go. So I'm like, 'Oh, that's a pick. Finally. I been waiting on it all game,'" he said.

The Lions' dominance extended beyond that single game. At 9-1, they boast the best record in the NFC. Their recent 52-6 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars further proved Joseph's point about team preparedness. The game saw Detroit rack up a franchise record 646 total yards of offense while holding the Jaguars to a mere 169 yards.

McKinney's original comments about the Lions trying to "embarrass people" now seem prophetic. The team has crushed opponents by double digits in three of their last four wins. Their 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and 52-14 romp against the Tennessee Titans demonstrated a pattern of dominance.

As the Lions continue their remarkable 2024 season, Kerby Joseph's warning stands as a clear message: Detroit is not just playing to win; they're playing to dominate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.