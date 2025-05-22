"You're gonna get grilled" - Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart opens up on 'intense' sit-down with HC Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll is under immense pressure with the New York Giants in 2025. The head coach just survived a 3-14 season, but he can't afford another poor year if he wants to keep his job.

The franchise made several moves in the quarterback position to avoid another bad campaign. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston arrived through free agency, but what will really matter for the future is the development of Jaxson Dart, the young quarterback for whom the Giants traded up to get in the 2025 draft.

Brian Daboll was hired by the New York Giants after his excellent job developing Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. The franchise hopes that the same impact will happen with Dart.

And the young quarterback, in an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Wednesday, highlighted how his head coach demands preparation from his players:

"You better be prepared going into a Daboll meeting, because it’s intense and he definitely wants to get the most out of you. I would say if you’re not prepared, don’t step into the meeting because you’re going to get grilled, but I felt like I was really prepared for it.

"I was ready for it. They threw all they could at me. I was able to handle it the best way that I could. That just shows how intentional and how dedicated that coaching staff is to this process and finding the right guy."

Dart also spoke about his relationship with Eli Manning, the legendary Giants quarterback who also played for the Ole Miss Rebels during his college career. The rookie called Manning a "role model" and said that watching him play was "incredible".

Brian Daboll has already declared Russell Wilson as Giants' starter over Jaxson Dart for 2025 season

The Giants' trade up to acquire Dart in the first round of the 2025 draft gave new hope for the franchise. However, the plan is to let him sit behind the veterans and develop before stepping foot into an NFL field.

Right after the team drafted Dart, Brian Daboll confirmed Wilson as the starter for the upcoming season. A day later, general manager Joe Schoen echoed this decision:

"Daboll came out and said it on Friday, Russell is the starter, and we've been through this."

Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Giants during free agency, while Winston joined on a two-year deal.

