"You're hot" - Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, swoons over Cowboys QB as he prepares to leave kids, MJ Rose and Aurora, for training camp

Dak Prescott shared a glimpse of his offseason outing with fiancée, Sarah Jane, as he prepares for training camp. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed his second daughter, Aurora, this offseason and spent some memorable time with his family.On Sunday, Prescott shared a few pictures recapping the last few months' beautiful moments with a heartfelt caption. He wrote:“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a Great Off-Season. It’s only UP from here!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe posted snaps of his daughters, fiancée and also his practice session. Sarah Jane reacted to the post:&quot;Also you’re hot, and no man does it better.&quot;Sarah Jane's comment (Image source: Instgarm/@_4dak)Prescott shared the first picture with his fiancée and elder daughter, Margaret Jane, smiling for the camera. The Cowboys star donned a comfortable polo T-shirt and shorts while his fiancée wore an oversized white shirt and printed shorts.Their daughter was seen adorably clapping in the picture. It was followed by a picture of their younger daughter and then a lovely and sweet snap of the couple.Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane also took some time to watch Wimbledon, and Prescott shared a snap of the outing. One adorable photo that caught attention was of MJ helping her younger sister with a milk bottle. He also posted a few pictures of golf outings.Prescott will join his team for the training session next week. Last season, the Cowboys struggled to make the playoffs after a disappointing year. They won seven matchups and lost 10. They start the new season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6.Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, shares heartwarming photos of their daughtersIn an Instagram post on July 12, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, posted a few beautiful pictures of their daughters, MJ and Aurora. She shared several snaps and wrote a sweet caption for her girls.&quot;The most beautiful girls in the world! I can’t believe they’re ours,&quot; Sarah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, MJ posed wearing a cowboy-style knitted brown hat and a pink and white frock with yellow flowers printed on it. She also posted a few other snaps of Aurora enjoying her sleep.Jane and Prescott were blessed with their second daughter on May 22, nine days before her due date.