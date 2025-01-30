“You’re out of your mind” – NFL analyst goes off on scathing rant against conspiracy theory on NFL rigging games for Taylor Swift

NFL analyst Mike Greenberg has had enough of fans accusing the league of being "rigged" for Taylor Swift. There has been a lot of chatter among the football community that the NFL may be rigging games, especially after some questionable officiating.

The theory is that the NFL wants to see the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl so that tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend and mega-star Taylor Swift can be featured on the broadcast. This would mean huge viewership.

Greenberg took to ESPN Radio to blast fans for this conspiracy, saying

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No it’s not rigged, no it’s not fixed. No, Roger Goodell is not telling the refs what to do. Officials, like everybody else, are human and they give the benefit of the doubt to the greats because sometimes it’s just natural instinct."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is a 20 billion dollar per year industry. ... You think they're risking 20 billion dollars because they have a hankering to see Taylor Swift in a skybox at the Super Bowl, which will not influence the rating one bit? You're out of your mind."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of accomplishing a feat no NFL team has ever done before. Should the Chiefs emerge victorious in Super Bowl LIX next month, they'll be the first team in history to have won three Lombardi Trophies consecutively.

NFL juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of making Super Bowl history

Of course, to do this, they'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been exceptional this season. That, in large part, has been due to an MVP-caliber campaign from offseason acquisition Saquon Barkley. Interestingly enough, the Chiefs started their Super Bowl winning streak in 2023 when they narrowly defeated the Eagles 38-35.

They followed that up last season by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to make it two Super Bowl wins in a row. Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will march into New Orleans in hopes of knocking off Philadelphia yet again to establish themselves as, arguably, the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

That will be no easy task, as the Eagles are determined to avenge their Super Bowl defeat to Kansas City just two years ago. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking to win his first Super Bowl ring and is flanked by receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, not to mention Barkley, who has been an absolute force on the ground this season. Overall, Philadelphia is prepared to give the Steve Spagnuolo-led defense all it can handle and more.

With that being said, given the tremendous amount of talent on both teams, the high stakes, and a historical accolade on the line, Super Bowl LIX is shaping up to be quite the spectacle.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.