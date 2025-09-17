"You're in a really bad state": Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce reveal cold truth behind players-only meetings after Dolphins’ closed-door session

In the latest episode of "New Heights Podcast" on Wednesday, Jason and Travis Kelce discussed players-only meetings in the NFL. The discussion was stirred by the Miami Dolphins’ closed-door session after their Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jason pointed out that players-only meetings usually happen when problems exist within the team.

“You’re in a really bad state once you get to players' meetings," Jason said. "Yeah, that’s what like. It’s not a good place, not usually.” (Timestamp 40:10)

Travis added to the discussion with his insight, emphasizing the seriousness of such meetings.

“It’s not like that meeting is going to be like some like, movie, like moment, motivational moment, where everything finally clicks," Travis said. "Like, if you’re doing a players only meeting, it’s because some shit is, like, you’ve seen some shit going on for a long time, and you finally get sick of it, and have to have to say.”

The 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 was the boiling point for the Dolphins. The Colts' offense dominated, scoring on all seven possessions, while Miami's offense managed only 211 total yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a particularly challenging game, completing 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble.

Talking about the purpose of the players-only meeting through the team transcript, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, one of the team's six captains, said:

"Just staying locked in. Losing the way we did Week 1, it can be discouraging. Outside noise. People talking. Fans talking. Family talking. … Just kind of making sure that everybody's together."

Although the Dolphins lost 33-27 to the Patriots in Week 2, there was significant improvement from the Week 1 disaster.

Travis Kelce opens up about wedding plans amid on-field criticism

Since their engagement in August, fans have speculated about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding plans. Kelce revealed in his podcast that his upcoming wedding will not feature a DJ or professional singer.

Jimmy Fallon, who featured in the podcast, asked:

“Are you going to do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?”

“I think we're, we're live music kind of people.” Kelce told Fallon.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s performance drew criticism after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He dropped a crucial pass at the goal line, leading to an interception and an Eagles touchdown.

