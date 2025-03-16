“You're the reason that we didn’t win the last 10 years” - Cowboys legend calls out DeMarcus Lawrence for throwing shade on Dallas

DeMarcus Lawrence joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $42 million contract. The pass rusher had spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys after they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Ad

He took some shots at his former team on the way out, leading Cowboys legend Michael Irvin to respond. On his YouTube channel on Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said:

"If that's how you feel, that's how you feel, but you were the one, and you're the reason that we didn’t win the last 10 years, you see. So that's why it's hard for me to see somebody do that. … And I think this, for DeMarcus Lawrence is a dumb route." (1:00)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irvin added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You may be hurting. You may be angry at the Dallas Cowboys, but to throw back that dart and try to hit them in the head only sticks you right in their neck. Dude, you were there. You were there. Do something about it. Don't wait, leave and then talk about it. Come on, man, and the side of the ball you were on was the direct damn problem."

Ad

Ad

Lawrence made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his tenure with the Cowboys. He appeared in 141 games, recording 450 total tackles, 285 solo tackles, 97 tackles for loss, 61.5 sacks, 126 quarterback hits, two interceptions, 21 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 20 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

What did DeMarcus Lawrence say about the Dallas Cowboys?

DeMarcus Lawrence made a comment that drew the ire of Dallas Cowboys fans upon his departure from the franchise. In an interview with Hawk Blogger, the pass rusher said:

Ad

"Dallas is my home. I made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah … we here."

Lawrence's comments drew a reaction from All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who responded:

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s**t! 🤡"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys had plenty of struggles in Lawrence's final season with the franchise, finishing 7-10 and failing to reach the postseason. Dallas has not reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.